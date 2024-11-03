1. What If
After a string of failed relationships, Wallace meets Chantry, and sparks fly. As their friendship deepens, they find themselves falling in love, but there’s one complication—Chantry already has a boyfriend.
2. Lost in Translation
In Tokyo, a lonely actor, Bob Harris, and a newlywed with a neglectful husband, Charlotte, find an unexpected connection. Amid the city’s vibrant lights, they share a quiet understanding that helps them cope with their own struggles.
3. Jab We Met
Heartbroken and aimless, Aditya boards a train to nowhere, where he meets the spirited Geet. Her infectious zest for life pulls him out of his sorrow and sets him on a path of self-discovery. An all-time-favourite, Jab We Met is one of the best romantic movies to watch!
4. 500 Days of Summer
Tom relives the year he spent with Summer, the woman he thought was ‘the one.’ But as he realizes, Summer doesn’t believe in love the way he does, leading to a bittersweet journey of love and self-awareness.
5. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello
For those who love intense romances, this film follows Manu and Priya, a middle-class couple in love. When life takes a dark turn, Manu ends up in jail, and their relationship faces the ultimate test.
6. ’96
Twenty-two years after parting, high school sweethearts Ram and Janu reconnect at a reunion. Their time together stirs memories of the past, rekindling emotions they thought were long gone.
7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
8. OK Jaanu
Ambitious couple Adi and Tara fall for each other and enter a no-strings-attached relationship. But when their careers pull them in different directions, they question if love alone is enough.
9. Sita Ramam
An orphaned soldier, Lieutenant Ram, receives a letter from a mysterious woman named Sita. When they finally meet, a beautiful love story unfolds that changes both their lives.
Read also: Telugu movies to rewatch for instant comfort and nostalgia!
10. Ruby Sparks
Struggling author Calvin brings a character to life with his words—literally. Ruby, a woman of his imagination, suddenly appears in real life. But as Calvin realizes, love cannot be controlled or scripted.
Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.
Discussion about this post