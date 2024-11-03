Whether we admit it or not, many of us carry a quiet hope of meeting someone who changes the course of our lives for the better. We picture this person as someone who would make our days colourful, our lives a little more magical. When we meet them, we think we’ll just know, as if it is destiny. And maybe you’re one of the fortunate ones who has already found that person! Either way, here are ten romantic movies to watch that remind us of love that feels life-changing:

1. What If

After a string of failed relationships, Wallace meets Chantry, and sparks fly. As their friendship deepens, they find themselves falling in love, but there’s one complication—Chantry already has a boyfriend.

2. Lost in Translation

In Tokyo, a lonely actor, Bob Harris, and a newlywed with a neglectful husband, Charlotte, find an unexpected connection. Amid the city’s vibrant lights, they share a quiet understanding that helps them cope with their own struggles.

3. Jab We Met

Heartbroken and aimless, Aditya boards a train to nowhere, where he meets the spirited Geet. Her infectious zest for life pulls him out of his sorrow and sets him on a path of self-discovery. An all-time-favourite, Jab We Met is one of the best romantic movies to watch!

4. 500 Days of Summer

Tom relives the year he spent with Summer, the woman he thought was ‘the one.’ But as he realizes, Summer doesn’t believe in love the way he does, leading to a bittersweet journey of love and self-awareness.

5. Sapta Sagaradaache Ello

For those who love intense romances, this film follows Manu and Priya, a middle-class couple in love. When life takes a dark turn, Manu ends up in jail, and their relationship faces the ultimate test.

6. ’96

Twenty-two years after parting, high school sweethearts Ram and Janu reconnect at a reunion. Their time together stirs memories of the past, rekindling emotions they thought were long gone.

7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Joel finds out that his girlfriend, Clementine, has had him erased from her memories and decides to do the same. During the time of the clinical procedure, he realizes that he still loves her deeply.

8. OK Jaanu

Ambitious couple Adi and Tara fall for each other and enter a no-strings-attached relationship. But when their careers pull them in different directions, they question if love alone is enough.

9. Sita Ramam

An orphaned soldier, Lieutenant Ram, receives a letter from a mysterious woman named Sita. When they finally meet, a beautiful love story unfolds that changes both their lives. Read also: Telugu movies to rewatch for instant comfort and nostalgia!

10. Ruby Sparks

Struggling author Calvin brings a character to life with his words—literally. Ruby, a woman of his imagination, suddenly appears in real life. But as Calvin realizes, love cannot be controlled or scripted.

This list of romantic movies to watch was inspired by a lyric that’s been making rounds on social media: “The day that I met you, I started dreaming,” from Faye Webster’s song “Kingston.” The love stories in the above-mentioned article capture the feelings that the lyric inspires!

