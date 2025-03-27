Adolescence is one of the most talked-about series on the internet right now. Netizens have praised the series for its unique filmography, gripping storyline, and the phenomenal performance by the cast. The miniseries highlights the rampant toxicity on social media platforms and the consequences of not supervising children from a young age. If you watched the show and want more, here are some dark movies and series like Adolescence that you can watch on OTT platforms:

1. Broadchurch (Apple TV+)

The corpse of an 11-year-old boy, Danny, is found on a beach in a coastal town, shocking the residents. After uncovering such a horrifying truth, the investigation garners unexpected attention, leading to shocking confessions and an unexpected suspect. This three-season drama series will have you biting your nails and guessing till the end.

2. Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)

The worst shock of a district attorney’s life comes into play when his son is charged with murder allegations. Torn between his profession and love for his son, the attorney has to walk a path riddled with sharp truths and ugly confessions.

3. Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Based on a true story, the life of a struggling comedian takes a different turn when he offers kindness to a woman. This event sparks a suffocating obsession, which throws them both into the clutches of danger.

4. The Night Of (JioHotstar)

This eight-part series explores a fictitious murder case in New York City. Nazir Khan drops a woman off at a party hosted by his friend. He gets charged with murder when the woman is found dead, and now he must strive to prove his innocence. This series will have you on the edge of your seat with its unpredictable plotlines and twists!

5. Unfriended: Dark Web (Zee5)

A teen brings home a laptop from the lost and found section and connects with his friends via Skype. The device has cache files and connects to the dark web. But before everything is revealed, the group realizes they are not alone. The laptop owner hosts a game with many others from the Dark Web watching while stringing the friends along a deadly tightrope of choices.

6. Presumed Innocent (Apple TV+)

“I didn’t kill her.”

This is the argument of a prosecutor, Rusty, who is convicted of a colleague’s murder. While lies, truth, and crime entangle into a heaping mess, Rusty’s family crumbles in defeat. Meanwhile Rusty has to reveal his skeletons in the closet to escape the convection and prove his innocence.

This limited series will make you stare at the wall and wonder what the truth is.

These dark series and movies are similar to Adolescence and will have you shuffling in your seat with discomfort. These films delve into the darker corners of the internet, the fragile bonds of humans, and how each person reacts in different situations. So, what are you waiting for? Binge-watch these movies and series now!

