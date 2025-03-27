One might not enjoy cooking but who doesn’t enjoy watching the process on screen? We certainly do. Movies have forever celebrated food but few revolve around the culinary experience making for a perfect watch for us food lovers. If you are one of us, the below list of mouth-watering films is made just for you.

Chef:

“Look at that colour. See the caramelization? That’s where the flavour is.”

Carl Casper, leaves his restrictive job at a restaurant to go on a road-trip on a food truck. He cooks food in mouth-watering scenes that are internet sensations. The crispy gooey grilled sandwich or his sensual and meticulous cooking of a pasta are some of the scenes that you foodies might have come across.

Cook up a Storm:

“Every dish has a story. When you cook, you’re not just making food. You’re sharing memories, emotions, and a part of yourself.”

This Chinese cooking drama follows the rivalry between an acclaimed street cook and a Michelin star chef. When they engage in a culinary duel, audience are in for a visual treat. The sizzling sounds, vibrant colours, and detailed plating make the viewer feel like they can almost taste the dishes through the screen.

Also read: 11 new OTT movies and shows on the release radar this week; why you should stream them

Eat Drink Man Woman:

“We sit down to eat, and everything we can’t say finds its way to the table.”

Set in Taipei, this Taiwanese film explores a family and its dynamics set over their elaborate Sunday meals. Prepared by the father, an aging master chef for his daughters, the scenes are very detailed and visually perfect to pair with your cup of noodles.

From cleaning fresh fish, boiling soup, and stir-frying vegetables to expertly shaping dumplings, beware you need to be armed with enough snacks to get you going. The rhythmic slicing and sizzling sounds enhance the visual delight, immersing viewers in the art of traditional Chinese cooking.

Julie & Julia:

“I love that after a day when nothing is sure — and when I say nothing, I mean nothing — you can come home and absolutely know that if you add egg yolks to chocolate and sugar and milk, it will get thick. That’s such a comfort.”

A call center employee starts documenting her experiences of cooking the recipes of a popular chef in this entertaining watch. The film goes back and forth in timeline exploring the lives of these two women and how they use food as a means to find their voice.

With elaborate cooking scenes and exceptional performances by Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, this movie is a must watch for all food lovers.

Now that we are done with our suggestions, what’s stopping you from watching these mouth-watering films? Make a delicious bowl of noodles or dig into your favourite ice-cream to pair with these films.

Want suggestions to pull through the week? Check: Movies for Weekdays: Must watches to get the week going!