Let’s face it: mainstream international movies and shows are great, but when you’re looking for the real spice – the masala – the best thing to turn to is South Indian entertainment. Excitingly, production houses are always rolling out new OTT releases, and this week too, the lineup of South-based entertainment is an exciting one. Take a look:

1. Sabdham

If spine-chilling horror is your thing, Sabdham promises to keep you at the edge of your seat. Written and directed by Arivazhagan Venkatachalam, this Tamil-language horror-thriller follows Ruben, a paranormal investigator from Mumbai, who is drawn into a sinister mystery when multiple deaths occur at a medical college in Munnar. His scientific approach is put to the test as eerie and unexplainable phenomena challenge his understanding of reality.

Having received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, Sabdham was a box office success upon its theatrical release on February 28, 2025. Now, you can experience the terror from the comfort of your home.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 28 March

2. Mr Housekeeping

Ever imagined what would happen if you ended up working for your ex? That’s exactly the messy, hilarious situation in Mr. Housekeeping. This Tamil romantic comedy, written and directed by Arun Ravichandran, stars Hari Bhaskar and Losliya Mariyanesan in lead roles.

Back in 2019, Isai broke up with Honest Raj, calling him chauvinistic. On their last day of college, Honest swore he would prove her wrong by becoming a successful and desirable man. Fast forward four years—he’s still jobless and unlucky in love. Desperate to pay off a sextortion blackmailer, Honest takes up a housekeeping job, only to discover that his new employer is none other than his former flame, Isai.

She sees this as the perfect opportunity to test and torment him through her maid, Jothi. Despite his failures, Isai eventually hires him as her househelp, leading to a battle of wits, simmering chemistry, and unexpected twists.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Release date: 25 March 3. Viduthalai Part 2

The highly anticipated sequel to Viduthalai is finally here! Directed and co-produced by Vetrimaaran, with co-writing by Manimaran, this Tamil political crime thriller continues the gripping saga of Perumal Vaathiyaar (played by Vijay Sethupathi).

Once a humble school teacher, Perumal is forced into radicalism due to extreme injustice. As the leader of the Makkal Padai movement, he finds himself at the heart of a fight against oppression, corruption, and an unjust system that seeks to silence the voices of the downtrodden.

With powerful performances and a compelling storyline, Viduthalai Part 2 promises to be an intense and thought-provoking watch.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 28 March

4. Agathiyaa

Blending history, horror, and adventure, Agathiyaa is a Tamil-language supernatural thriller written and directed by Pa. Vijay.

The story follows a group of ambitious entrepreneurs who decide to turn an old mansion into a commercial haunted house attraction. What starts as a business venture quickly turns into a nightmare as they uncover the mansion’s dark and terrifying past. Starring Jiiva in a dual role, the film promises unexpected twists and eerie encounters that blur the line between fantasy and reality.

OTT Platform: SunNXT

Release date: 28 March 5. Anpodu Kanmani

This heartwarming Malayalam film, directed by Lijo Thomas, explores the societal pressures that newlywed couples face. Arjun Ashokan and Anagha Narayanan star as Nakulan and Shalini, a young couple adjusting to married life.

While Nakulan is eager to embrace their new chapter, Shalini finds herself bombarded with relentless questions from family and relatives about “good news” (a euphemism for pregnancy). The breaking point comes when she finally lashes out at a particularly nosy aunt, setting off a chain of events that highlights the struggle between personal aspirations and societal expectations.

With its relatable humor and emotionally charged moments, Anpodu Kanmani is a refreshing take on modern relationships.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 26 March

6. Vijay LLB the Advocate

A gripping courtroom drama, Vijay LLB the Advocate is one of the most anticipated new South OTT releases this week.

The plot revolves around Vijay, a young lawyer who takes on the case of his childhood friend Venthan, a college lecturer accused of murder. With all the evidence stacked against him, Venthan seems to be trapped in a web of lies and deceit.

As Vijay digs deeper, he realizes that power, money, and corruption are being used to manipulate the case. With the odds against him, Vijay must use every legal trick in the book to expose the truth and prove his friend’s innocence.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 28 March

7. Mazaka

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Mazaka is a delightful Telugu romantic comedy starring Sundeep Kishan and Rao Ramesh.

Venkata Ramana, a widowed single father, has dedicated his life to raising his son, Krishna. He dreams of seeing Krishna settled and happily married. However, fate has other plans when both father and son fall in love at the same time—Ramana with Yashoda and Krishna with Meera.

The twist? Meera is Yashoda’s niece! As Krishna struggles to navigate this awkward love triangle, the film delivers plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Release date: 28 March

With these new South OTT releases bringing on the masala this week, all you need to do is pick your watch, find a comfortable spot on the couch, and grab a snack!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for city and news articles.