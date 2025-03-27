Want to get away from the weekend but don’t have time on your hands? A road trip can seem like a daunting way to solve this problem, but who says hitting the road to get out of town entails a long drive? With some promising destinations within reach of Visakhapatnam, you can breezily enjoy one of these short road trips and make it back with enough time left for unwinding. Check out our recommendations:

1. Tatipudi Reservoir

If spending some time in nature appeals to your senses, you must seek out the idyllic and still waters of Tatipudi Reservoir. Built across the Gosthani River, this spot offers vast, hushed, and sweeping views of the waterbody that will instantly stir feelings of peace within you.

The Tatipudi Reservoir is also equipped with a boating facility that’ll take you on an hour-long journey up to a hill in the middle of the lake. One can even dismount here and venture up the hill for the view from the top and a glimpse of the Giri Vinayaka statue situated here.

The Tatipudi Reservoir is located in the Jadderu, Vizianagaram and dates back to 1968!

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 68.5 km (1 hour 47 minutes drive)

2. Konam Valley Reservoir

Another waterbody that’ll simply take your breath away is Konam Valley Reservoir, located in Konam. This place is relatively less known and undisturbed. While a dam on one end of the reservoir makes for a great hangout spot, lush mountains in the backdrop paint a beautiful picture.

Originally built in 1980, Konam Valley Reservoir caters to the needs of surrounding villages like Chedikada, Madugula, Devarapalli, Butchayyapeta, Chodavaram.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 70.5 km (2 hours 7 minutes drive)

3. Etikoppaka

Want to escape the concrete jungle? We suggest you pack up and head over to explore the quaint yet cultural village of Etikoppaka! Though activities here are few and far in between, Etikoppaka is worth a visit – at least to experience the wooden toy-making culture that is prevalent here.

Etikoppaka Wooden Toys, which even gained recognition on a National scale back in January, are made here. Visitors can shop for authentic toys and trinkets and the local toy stores, interact with the artisans (if they allow it), and learn the behind-the-scenes of this GI-tagged product!

If you’re keen on learning new things and are easily fascinated by Indian handicrafts, this village could be an interesting trip for you.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 64.7 km (1 hour 21 minutes drive)

4. Seethapalem Beach

Vizag has a couple of mainstream beaches, but most of them come at the cost of crowds. If you’d like to dip your toes into the sand minus the noise of hawkers, screaming children, and the general busyness, you might find yourself at peace at Seethapalem Beach.

An underrated beach that’s tucked away in the outskirts of the city, this is said to be considerably clean, natural, and uncrowded. It had even gone viral online for its rocky cave formation, which is not only a great photography spot but is also an interesting geological feature.

Visitors are encouraged to keep the quiet, unspoiled nature of Seethapalem Beach intact and refrain from littering.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 45.5 km (1 hour 19 minutes drive)

5. Bojjannakonda

Bojjanakonda is a former ancient Buddhist heritage site near Sankaram that history buffs in the city must visit at least once! The hillock, along with its twin, Lingalakonda, are said to have been an active Buddhist site back in the 4th and 9th centuries AD.

Through its stupas, caves, and other ruins, one can discern the presence of Theravada, Mahayana, and Vajrayana phases of Buddhism. For more information on these historically rich sites, read this article.

Distance from Vizag: Approximately 29.6 km (53 minutes drive)

If you’ve got some free time to kill, these conveniently located destinations can make for fun and short road trips from Visakhapatnam. Which one’s your pick? Comment below and let us know!

