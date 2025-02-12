Just 41 km from Vizag, hidden in plain sight near Sankaram village, lie two hills that have stood the test of time—Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda. Dating back to the 4th century CE, these hills were once a thriving Buddhist center, home to monasteries, stupas, and ancient rock-cut caves.

While Visakhapatnam is known for its beaches and bustling city life, these historic hills offer a completely different experience—one that takes you back nearly 2,000 years. If you haven’t been here yet, here’s why you should.

What Makes These Hills Special?

Perched on the banks of the Sarada River, these twin hills were once an important Buddhist settlement, showcasing the evolution of Hinayana, Mahayana, and Vajrayana Buddhism. Over the years, archaeologists have uncovered some fascinating finds here, including:

The world’s largest monolithic stupa (64 feet tall)

The smallest known stupa (just 50 cm wide!)

Ancient gold coins from the Gupta Empire

Copper coins from the Eastern Chalukya dynasty

Terracotta seals, inscribed tablets, and pottery

Despite their historical significance, these sites remain underrated, making them a great offbeat spot for history lovers and casual explorers alike.

Bojjannakonda: The Eastern Hill

Once called Buddhuni Konda (Hill of the Buddha), Bojjannakonda is dotted with rock-cut caves, monasteries, and stupas. The highlight here is the large rock-and-brick Mahastupa, surrounded by miniature stupas carved into the rock. There are also six caves, each featuring unique Buddhist carvings.

Interestingly, you’ll also find an ancient Hariti goddess statue at the base of the hill—an unusual sight at a Buddhist site.

The first excavations at Bojjannakonda were carried out in the early 1900s by British archaeologist Alexander Rea, bringing to light centuries of forgotten history.

Lingalakonda: The Western Hill

While Bojjannakonda is known for its caves, Lingalakonda is famous for something truly unique—a matsyakaram (fish-shaped) ridge, a feature not found anywhere else in the world. The entire hill is covered with hundreds of small, rock-cut stupas, creating a striking visual.

Excavations here revealed a treasure trove of artifacts, including:

Gold and copper coins from ancient dynasties

Buddhist statues and relics

Terracotta tablets and pottery

Together, these finds confirm that Lingalakonda was once a major Buddhist learning center, much like Thotlakonda and Bavikonda, before Buddhism declined in the region.

Planning a Visit? Here’s What You Need to Know

Location: 41 km from Vizag, near Anakapalli

Timings: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

If you’re looking for a quick getaway that’s historical, peaceful, and off the beaten path, Bojjannakonda and Lingalakonda are definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re a history buff or just someone who loves discovering lesser-known places, these historic hills near Visakhapatnam offer a fascinating glimpse into the past.