In a major crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, the Gajuwaka police confiscated 184 kg of ganja from Vuda Colony, Visakhapatnam, on 11 February 2025 and arrested eight individuals involved in the trade.

Acting on a tip-off, Task Force Inspector R Appala Naidu alerted the Gajuwaka police about a suspected stash of ganja. A team led by Circle Inspector S K Nazir conducted a raid in Vuda Colony, leading to the arrest of eight individuals.

The accused were allegedly storing and selling the narcotic. The Visakhapatnam police also confiscated a car and eight mobile phones as part of the ganja busting operation.

515 kg of Ganja Seized in Smuggling Attempt by Anakapalle Police

In another significant operation, Anakapalle district police intercepted a major ganja shipment en route to Delhi from Odisha. During routine vehicle checks at Paidipala Junction, Makavarapalem police stopped a Bolero vehicle and three bikes, uncovering over 250 packets of ganja. Further investigations led to the detention of four individuals across Narsipatnam, Chintapalli, Odisha, and G. Madugula areas.

The seized ganja, weighing 515 kg, was verified in the presence of revenue officials. Authorities confirmed that the accused were sourcing the contraband from Gurrala Panuku village in Odisha. The arrested individuals were remanded, and police also confiscated four mobile phones and the vehicles used in the transport.

District SP Tuhin Sinha disclosed the details at a press briefing attended by ASPs Devaprasad and Mohan Rao, Narsipatnam DSP Pothureddy Srinivasa Rao, and other police personnel.

