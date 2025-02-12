Are you one of those couples who are “not like the other couples”? Or are you looking to flip the script this Valentine’s Day and trade in a romantic dinner date for something unconventional? If so, this one’s for you! There’s so much to do in Vizag, and if you look in the right place, you can spend February 14 with a unique experience that’ll stay with you forever! Whether it is for your first date or your hundredth, these seven offbeat date ideas in Visakhapatnam are sure to make your day of love one to remember:

1. Go go-karting

It is high-speed, exhilaratingly enjoyable, and bound to get your blood pumping. Go-karting is an exciting date idea for young couples who are constantly chasing the thrill. In Vizag, one of the best go-karting tracks is at A-Square Go Karting in Anandapuram. It has authentic kart barriers to keep riders safe, and the track has been built to international standards. Grab a pizza and some drinks to calm down from the high afterwards, and you’ve got yourself an unconventional yet perfect date!

2. Visit the zoo

You love your partner and you love love, but another thing everyone seems to love is furry animals, so why not go to the zoo this Valentine’s Day? Vizag is home to Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, the third largest zoo in India, and you can spend the day here gazing at giraffes, deer, wolves, storks, and other lovely animals. Pack a cute picnic to-go and share a lunch in the wilderness—it is sure to be an interesting day!

3. Trampoline park

The innocent joy of childhood is simply unmatched, and it is sad that most of us lose that spark as we grow up. This Valentine’s Day, rekindle that happiness with your loved one at the Trampoline Park at Vishwanadh Sports Club, Port Stadium! The place even has other activities including a foam pit, wall climb, and more, and you can absolutely jump and laugh your hearts out here.

4. Go on a hike

If you’ve had enough of the cliche dinner, drinks, and a movie—take a hike! Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary has a nice trail set in nature, and it is a promising way to get lost in conversation and share an accomplishment. The trek up Simhachalam Hill is also a popular hiking area.

5. Paint something together

If you and your beloved have a creative side, head over to Artcom Cafe in Vizag, grab a bite and paint something together! A 2D space, this cafe has a lineup of blank figurines that you can choose from and colour in with paint (provided by the cafe). Now, not only do you have a special memory, you have something tangible to remind you of it! For a no-cost alternative to this, pull out your sketchbooks, find a cosy spot at the beach, and draw the view!

6. Escape Room

What is the best way to bring two people together? Let’s see…

Well, according to the movies, it is to give them a challenge and have them work their way through it! You can find your own “challenge” at Mystery Rooms in Pandurangapuram, an adventurous place that has various themed rooms, each with its own immersive storyline. Uncover hidden clues, solve puzzles, and do everything in your power to get that door (to the room and your heart) open.

7. Have a snowball fight!

Yes, we know. Snowball fight and Vizag practically cannot go in a sentence together, but with the establishment of a new “Snow Station” at Vishwanadh Sports Club recently, it is all anyone can seem to talk about! With slides, an igloo, and more at a chilling temperature of -10°C, this newly-opened place while surely get you and your partner all cuddled up in no time!

So, this Valentine’s Day, skip dinner and get closer to your love by bonding over these offbeat date ideas in Visakhapatnam! Which one’s your pick? Comment below and let us know!

