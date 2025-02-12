Nothing beats the joy of biting into a buttery, flaky croissant with just the right amount of crispness. Whether you prefer yours plain, stuffed with chocolate, or turned into a gourmet sandwich, our city has some amazing places to indulge in this French delight. Here’s a list of seven spots in Visakhapatnam where you can get your hands on some of the butter-iest croissants.

1. Café Coffee Day

A go-to spot for all age groups, Café Coffee Day is perfect for catching up with friends, work meetings, or simply unwinding with a cup of coffee. Their croissants are the perfect pairing for their extensive coffee menu, offering options like the Chocolate Croissant and Cheese Tomato Croissant Slider.

Location: Maharanipeta

2. 7th Heaven

This bakery, known for its live kitchen concept, serves an array of delightful baked goods, from 3D Cakes and Macarons to Donuts and Brownies. Their croissants include options like the Cheese Garlic Croissant, Chocolate Croissant, and the indulgent Cream Cheese Garlic Croissant Bun.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

3. Baker’s Hub

If you’re looking for a cosy spot to grab a quick snack, Baker’s Hub is a great choice. Alongside their sandwiches, burgers, and pastries, they serve a Croissant with Chocolate Filling that’s perfect for those who love a rich, cocoa-infused treat.

Location: Asilmetta

4. Baskin Robbins

Known for its colourful ice creams and endless flavours, Baskin Robbins takes the croissant game up a notch with its Croissant Cone Sundae—a classic croissant served with premium ice cream and delicious pairings. If you’re looking for something unique, this one’s for you!

Location: Sriharipuram

5. Starbucks Coffee

Vizag’s only Starbucks brings its signature touch to croissants with a diverse selection, including the Classic Butter Croissant, Cinnamon Swirl, and Vegan Croissant Bun. For a more filling bite, try the Vegan Sausage Croissant Roll or the Egg White & Chicken Multigrain Croissant.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

6. Kaloreez

A contemporary food spot that balances health and indulgence, Kaloreez serves croissant sandwiches with a gourmet twist. Their Egg N Cheese Croissant Sandwich comes stuffed with a fluffy French omelette, caramelized onions, and melted cheese. For meat lovers, the Greek Yoghurt Chicken N Cheese Croissant Sandwich features grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella, and a tangy Greek yoghurt spread.

Location: Oota Gadda Road

7. Gluttons Garage

With both indoor and outdoor seating, board games, and a welcoming vibe, Gluttons Garage is a great place to relax with friends. Their Paneer Tandoori Croissant Sandwich brings a unique Indian twist to this French classic, making it a must-try for fusion food lovers.

Location: Pandurangapuram

Whether you’re craving classic butter croissants, a chocolate-filled treat, or a gourmet croissant sandwich, these spots in Visakhapatnam have you covered. So, the next time you’re in the mood for some French-inspired indulgence, head to one of these cafes and enjoy a flaky, buttery delight!

