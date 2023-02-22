Attention sandwich aficionados! Are you tired of the same old boring sandwiches? Do you crave something more exciting, more flavorful, and more delicious? Well, look no further. We’ve compiled a list of the 6 must-visit cafes in Vizag for the best sandwiches that will leave your taste buds dancing with joy. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty breakfast sandwich or a gourmet grilled cheese, these cafes have got you covered. So, buckle up and get ready for a culinary journey that will take you to some of the most mouthwatering sandwich spots in the city.

Take a look at these must-visit cafes for the best sandwiches in Vizag.

#1 Fresh Choice Patisserie

Fresh Choice Patisserie, located in the bustling Siripuram area of Vizag, is a haven for foodies who crave artisanal sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients. With its charming and cosy atmosphere, this place is a perfect choice to catch up with friends over a coffee and a delicious sandwich. Whether you’re in the mood for a Classic Chicken Sandwich or an indulgent Veggie-Loaded Croissant Sandwich, Fresh choice has a wide range of options to choose from.

Location: Siripuram

#2 Drnk Lab

Drnk Lab is a café known for its unique and delicious sandwiches. Their menu features creative options like Ice-cream sandwiches, Apple Banana Pineapple sandwiches. Another fan favourite is the Classic Club Sandwich, which features a melty blend of cheeses with a spicy kick.

Location: Seethammadhara

#3 Brew n Bistro

Brew n Bistro is a café that prides itself on serving a variety of food and drinks in Vizag. From the B n B Sandwich to Veggie Delight, their sandwiches are made with high-quality ingredients and plenty of care. When you are hungry, Brew n Bistro has sandwiches that will hit the spot.

Location: Lawson’s Bay Colony

#4 Gluttons Garage

Gluttons Garage is a café that lives up to its name. Their sandwich menu is a feast for the senses, with a wide range of delicious options. For a truly indulgent experience, try the ultimate Double-Decker Sandwich which you can customize. And cheese lovers, whether you are a vegetarian or a meat eater, you will find something to love on their menu, be it a Chettinad Chicken Cheese Sandwich or a Grilled Veggie Sandwich, no matter what you’ll choose, you will leave this place satisfied and happy!

Location: Pandurangapuram

#5 Pastry Coffee n Conversation

Looking for a cosy café with delicious sandwiches? Pastry Coffee n Conversation is a charming café that serves some of the best sandwiches in Vizag. They have some unique flavorful sandwiches to tickle your taste buds. Paneer Tikka Sandwich or Chicken Club Sandwich are some delicious options with tangy mint chutney. Don’t forget to try one of their expertly crafted coffee to complement your sandwich.

Location: Siripuram

#6 Baker’s Hub

Step into Baker’s Hub at Asilmetta, and you’ll be transported to the world of culinary delight. The cafe’s rustic and cosy atmosphere will make you feel right at home and the aromas of freshly baked bread and coffee fill the air. As for the sandwiches, you won’t be disappointed. Vegetarians will love the Grilled Veggie Sandwich which is packed with fresh and flavorful vegetables topped with a zesty sauce. For a more unique flavour, try the Tandoori Chicken Sandwich which features tandoori marinated chicken served with tangy mint chutney. No matter what sandwich you choose, you can be sure that it will be made with fresh ingredients and served with a smile.

Location: Asilmetta

