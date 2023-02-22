Two juveniles and six others have been arrested by the Visakhapatnam Police for allegedly being involved in eight house break-ins in Bheemili. The police have also recovered 30 tolas of gold ornaments from their possession.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G Naganna said that the juveniles hailed from Taragapuvalasa and were aged 15 and 16. They have been involved in breaking into locked houses for quite some time and were also being encouraged to do so by the other offenders who were arrested.

The discovery of the gang came to light when one of the victims, who resided in the Chinna Bazar Junction reported that they were robbed. K Noohar and his wife left the house without locking the door and came back to find that valuables worth Rs. 62,000 were stolen.

An investigation into this case, lead the cops to discover eight other property thefts. The police added that these accused specially targeted houses of employees who worked at renowned companies. They would quickly take a tour of these hoses after the owners left for their morning shifts and would gain entry into the house by breaking the locks.

The Visakhapatnam police have arrested all the eight offender including the two juveniles and sent them to Juvenile homes. They recovered 30 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 16,000 along with other valuables.

