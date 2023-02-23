The East Coast Railways has issued another statement in addition to the previous notification of cancelled trains via Visakhapatnam. Stating development works being carried out at the Ranital Station of the Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, in connection with the construction works of the Narayangarh-Bhadrak third line, the below-listed trains have been cancelled.

In a previous statement, the East Coast Railways had mentioned that nearly 35 trains will be cancelled between 23 February and 8 March 2023 to facilitate the pre-Non Interlocking and Non-Interlocking works. 5 trains via Visakhapatnam have been cancelled for the same.

Train no. 12246 Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) – Howrah Duronto Express has been cancelled on 2,3,5,6 and 7 March 2023.

Tarin no. 2504 Agartala – Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) – Humsafar Express has been cancelled on 4 and 7 March 2023.

Train no. 5905 Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Express will not be rendering its services on 2 and 5 March 2023

Tarin no. 15906 Dibrugarh – Kanyakumari Express has been cancelled on 25 and 28 February 2023.

Lastly, Train no. 07047 Dibrugarh – Secunderabad Special Train has been cancelled for operations on 5 March 2023.

During the aforementioned time, passengers travelling on this route can contact the railways to inquire about the status of their train before setting off on their journeys.

