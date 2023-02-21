The South Eastern Railways has announced the cancellation of as many as 35 trains travelling through Visakhapatnam between 23 February 2023 and 8 March 2023. Senior Divisional Manager AK Tripathi has issued a statement regarding the cancelled trains via Visakhapatnam.

Stating the reason as development works of pre-Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking works at Ranital Station of Kharagpur Division in connection with the construction of the Narayangarh-Bhadrak 3rd line, 35 trains have been cancelled.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi stated that 35 long-distance trains that were scheduled to pass through Visakhapatnam will be cancelled on various dates between 23 February and 8 March.

During the aforementioned time, passengers travelling on this route can contact the railways to inquire about the status of their train before setting off on their journeys.

