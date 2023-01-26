The Indian Railways has appointed Manoj Sharma, Indian Railway Service of Engineering (IRSE), of the 1985 batch, as the new General Manager of the East Coast Railways (ECoR). Prior to the new posting, Sharma worked as Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Central Railway (CR) in Mumbai.

He has also worked as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ratlam in Western Railway, Chief Engineer in Northern Railway in Delhi, Chief General Manager in the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Delhi and Joint Director/Director in Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) in Lucknow.

Sharma has his degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Roorkee and a Master’s in Technology from IIT Delhi and joined the Indian Railways in 1987. Besides his Master’s in MTech from IIT Delhi, the new General Manager of the East Coast Railways is vastly experienced through his work at several government organisations and ministries. He also completed his Public Administration Course at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, Delhi, in 2011.

