The Visakhapatnam Railway Station of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) has been awarded the Green Railway Station Certification with the highest rating of Platinum on Tuesday. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Sathpathy received the award here in the city.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) recognised the efforts of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station in adopting green concepts in order to reduce adverse environmental impacts. The Vizag Railway Station which secured 82 out of 100 points in six different categories is one of the very few in the country to be honoured with the prestigious certification.

Speaking on the occasion, the DRM applauded the efforts of the staff and said that the Visakhapatnam Railway Station performed well in categories such as sustainable facilities, health, hygiene, energy and water efficiency, smart green initiatives, innovation and development.

The following measures were undertaken by the railway staff and officials based on a survey and the recommendations of the IGBC.

1. Segregation of waste by constructing MRF Shed

2. Setting and operationalisation of 500KLD STP for station & colony water

3. Setting up of solar panels to conserve power

4. Well-developed passenger amenities

5. 100% fitment of LED lighting.

For the unversed, the Environment Directorate of Indian Railways, with the support of the IGBC, has developed the Green Railway Station Certification rating system. It addresses national priorities such as water conservation, handling of waste, energy efficiency, reduced use of fossil fuel, lesser dependence on usage of virgin materials and health and well-being of occupants.

