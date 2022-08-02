Visakhapatnam Railway Station becomes the first South Indian station and the first in both Telugu-speaking states to receive the ‘Eat Right Station’ certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

FSSAI has recognised the Visakhapatnam Railway Station for providing nutritious, wholesome and quality food for its passengers. It is the seventh railway station in the country to receive this certification along with Chandigarh railway station, Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station (Delhi), and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Mumbai Central Railway Station (Mumbai), Vadodara Railway Station and Bhubaneswar Station.

The Visakhapatnam Railway Station houses a total of 38 catering stalls across its 8 platforms. Additionally, it also facilitates the public with a food court, a fast-food centre, a Jan Aahar centre, and 15 drinking water vending units. ‘Eat Right India’ movement is an initiative by the FSSAI to increase the food standards in the country, thereby making the food suitable both for the people and the planet.

Director of FSSAI, Southern Region, Shanu Jacob handed over the ‘Eat Right’ certificate to Divisional Regional Manager (DRM) Anup Satpathy on Monday at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Speaking on the occasion, Anup Satpathy said that the 4-star rating this station has received indicates the commendable efforts of the railway authorities in ensuring the safety standards of the food served to the railway passengers. He briefed the various initiatives taken up by the Waltair Division and its performance in the financial year. He added that this division is on a growth trajectory, heading towards achieving a new goal of reaching a perfect 5-star rating.

At a press conference held at the Railway Club on Monday, the DRM informed that the Visakhapatnam Railway Station generated revenue of ₹2,749 crores in the first quarter of this fiscal. A cumulative of 82.8 lakh passengers have travelled from the station, thereby recording a hike in passenger traffic by 331.25 per cent compared to the last year. This generated revenue of ₹226.71 crores as per the DRM. It is already known that the Waltair Division bagged 14 efficiency medals at the 67th Railway Anniversary held in Bhuvaneshwar.

