On Wednesday, 3 August 2022, a recruitment drive for several jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. A total of 143 jobs will be offered at various companies in the city. The details of the jobs offered are as below.

Apollo Pharmacy

Name of the role: Pharmacist

Number of vacancies: 100

Eligibility criteria: B/D/M Pharmacy (PCI registration mandatory)

Age: 18-30 years

Salary: Rs 12,000-17,000 + incentives

Jyoti Book Depot

a) Name of the role: Marketing Manager/Executive

Number of vacancies: 17

Eligibility criteria: Post Graduate

Age: 25-35 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000 (based on experience)

b) Name of the role: Purchase/Sales Co-ordinator

Number of vacancies: 4

Eligibility criteria: Any graduation/intermediate

Age: 22-32 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000 (based on experience)

c) Name of the role: Computer Operator (data entry)

Number of vacancies: 2

Eligibility criteria: Any graduation/intermediate

Age: 22-32 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000

d) Name of the role: Customer support/Cashier

Number of vacancies: 10

Eligibility criteria: Any graduation/intermediate

Age: 22-32 years

Salary: rs 10,000-15,000

Pages book store

Name of the role: Customer support/ Cashier/ Computer Operator

Number of vacancies: 10

Eligibility: Any graduation/intermediate

Age: 22-32 years

Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000

Interested and eligible candidates can register at the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants for the jobs must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.