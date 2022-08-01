On Wednesday, 3 August 2022, a recruitment drive for several jobs will be conducted at the District Employment Exchange in Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. A total of 143 jobs will be offered at various companies in the city. The details of the jobs offered are as below.
Apollo Pharmacy
Name of the role: Pharmacist
Number of vacancies: 100
Eligibility criteria: B/D/M Pharmacy (PCI registration mandatory)
Age: 18-30 years
Salary: Rs 12,000-17,000 + incentives
Jyoti Book Depot
a) Name of the role: Marketing Manager/Executive
Number of vacancies: 17
Eligibility criteria: Post Graduate
Age: 25-35 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000 (based on experience)
b) Name of the role: Purchase/Sales Co-ordinator
Number of vacancies: 4
Eligibility criteria: Any graduation/intermediate
Age: 22-32 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000 (based on experience)
c) Name of the role: Computer Operator (data entry)
Number of vacancies: 2
Eligibility criteria: Any graduation/intermediate
Age: 22-32 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000
d) Name of the role: Customer support/Cashier
Number of vacancies: 10
Eligibility criteria: Any graduation/intermediate
Age: 22-32 years
Salary: rs 10,000-15,000
Pages book store
Name of the role: Customer support/ Cashier/ Computer Operator
Number of vacancies: 10
Eligibility: Any graduation/intermediate
Age: 22-32 years
Salary: Rs 10,000-15,000
Interested and eligible candidates can register at the ncs.gov.in website. Applicants for the jobs must be present at the District Employment Exchange, Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.
