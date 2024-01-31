A job mela will be conducted on 2 February 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill over 450 vacancies. The mela will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.

The details of the companies hiring at this job mela in Visakhapatnam are:

Don Bosco Disha (Axis Bank)

Positions: Sales Officer

Educational qualifications: Any Degree

No. of Vacancies: 20

Age group: 18-26

Salary: 20000

Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli

Position: Production Department, Junior Chemist

Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry

Salary: 2.7 LPA

Position: QC/QA Department, Junior Officer

Educational qualifications: MSc organic Analytical

Salary: 2.8 LPA

Position: IPQDA Department, Junior officer

Educational qualifications: B Pharm, M Pharm

Salary: 2.8 LPA

Total No. of Vacancies: 210

Age group: 18-27

Medplus

Positions: Pharmacist, Pharmacy aid, Audit Assistant, Delivery boys

Educational qualifications: D/B/M Pharmacy, 10th pass, Inter, Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 100

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 11406-18890

MAS Marine Services

Positions: Port Surveyors

Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree

No. of Vacancies: 15

Age group: 18-39

Salary: 14000-17000

Suvarna Bhoomi

Positions: Manager, Tele Callers

Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter/Degree

No. of Vacancies: 20

Age group: 18-26

Salary: 9000-17000

Sriram General Insurance Limited

Positions: Executive, Senior Executive, Manager

Educational qualifications: Any degree

No. of Vacancies: 30

Age group: 18-30

Salary: 13000-15000

HDFC Life Insurance

Positions: On Roll and Off Roll

Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter/Degree

No. of Vacancies: 15

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 13000-15000

Big Basket

Positions: Pickers and Packers

Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter/Degree

No. of Vacancies: 40

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 11400-25000

KFC

Positions: Team Leaders, Cashiers, Executive

Educational qualifications: Inter/Degree

No. of Vacancies: 10

Age group: 18-35

Salary: 10000-11500

RK Hospital

Positions: Nursing, typist, Lab Assistant, ITI Electrical (Critical care)

Educational qualifications: Bsc, Bsm, Degree

No. of Vacancies: 17

Age group: 22-35

Salary: 13000-17000

The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job mela in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates to participate in this job mela.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.