A job mela will be conducted on 2 February 2024 in Visakhapatnam which is set to fill over 450 vacancies. The mela will be held at the MCC’s District Employment Office in Kancharapalem at 10:00 AM. Renowned companies in and around Vizag will be recruiting for various positions. Interested candidates can register their details at www.ncs.gov.in and attend the job fair on Friday. The available vacancies will offer employment to individuals across different educational qualifications.
The details of the companies hiring at this job mela in Visakhapatnam are:
Don Bosco Disha (Axis Bank)
Positions: Sales Officer
Educational qualifications: Any Degree
No. of Vacancies: 20
Age group: 18-26
Salary: 20000
Hetero Drugs, Nakkapalli
Position: Production Department, Junior Chemist
Educational qualifications: BSc Chemistry
Salary: 2.7 LPA
Position: QC/QA Department, Junior Officer
Educational qualifications: MSc organic Analytical
Salary: 2.8 LPA
Position: IPQDA Department, Junior officer
Educational qualifications: B Pharm, M Pharm
Salary: 2.8 LPA
Total No. of Vacancies: 210
Age group: 18-27
Medplus
Positions: Pharmacist, Pharmacy aid, Audit Assistant, Delivery boys
Educational qualifications: D/B/M Pharmacy, 10th pass, Inter, Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 100
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 11406-18890
MAS Marine Services
Positions: Port Surveyors
Educational qualifications: Inter, Degree
No. of Vacancies: 15
Age group: 18-39
Salary: 14000-17000
Suvarna Bhoomi
Positions: Manager, Tele Callers
Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter/Degree
No. of Vacancies: 20
Age group: 18-26
Salary: 9000-17000
Sriram General Insurance Limited
Positions: Executive, Senior Executive, Manager
Educational qualifications: Any degree
No. of Vacancies: 30
Age group: 18-30
Salary: 13000-15000
HDFC Life Insurance
Positions: On Roll and Off Roll
Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter/Degree
No. of Vacancies: 15
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 13000-15000
Big Basket
Positions: Pickers and Packers
Educational qualifications: 10th, Inter/Degree
No. of Vacancies: 40
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 11400-25000
KFC
Positions: Team Leaders, Cashiers, Executive
Educational qualifications: Inter/Degree
No. of Vacancies: 10
Age group: 18-35
Salary: 10000-11500
RK Hospital
Positions: Nursing, typist, Lab Assistant, ITI Electrical (Critical care)
Educational qualifications: Bsc, Bsm, Degree
No. of Vacancies: 17
Age group: 22-35
Salary: 13000-17000
The District Employability Officer urges the youth of the city to attend this Job mela in Visakhapatnam to avail these opportunities. Interested candidates should be present at the office in Kancharapalem along with their certificates to participate in this job mela.
