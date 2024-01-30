Dive into the world of cinematic adventure this weekend with these romance, crime, and action flicks that promise to make your weekend worthwhile. From intriguing documentary films to classic action adventures, the movies to watch on OTT this week are full of entertainment. As January comes to an end, relax and rejuvenate yourself for a fresh February. Get your entertainment mode on, and check out the trailers of these movies to binge your top picks for the weekend.
Dunk or Die
This English documentary film looks back at the career of dunk prodigy Kadour Ziani, from his childhood on the playgrounds of Saint-Dizier to the greatest of NBA stadiums. This documentary brings together family photos, interviews, archives, and spectacular images of Slam Nation’s international tours to tell his inspirational and extraordinary story. The film is directed by Nicolas de Virieu.
Release date: 30 January 2024
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Greatest Night in Pop
Another English music documentary movie directed by Bao Nguyen starring Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Stevie Wonder. On a January night in 1985, music’s biggest stars gathered in Los Angeles to record “We Are the World, a charity single for African famine relief. Setting egos aside, they collaborated on a song that would make history This documentary goes behind the scenes of the historic event.
Release date: 29 January 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix
Mathimaran
A movie that describes dwarfism with thrill and twists. The film explores themes of love, resilience, and mystery. The plot revolves around a man who faces discrimination based on his physical deformity and how he grapples with the societal pressures that arise because of it. This Tamil crime drama stars Ivana and MS Bhaskar in lead roles.
Release date: 29 January 2024
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Orion and the Dark
Orion is an elementary schooler and a full-time fraidy cat unnerved by heights, spooked by domestic animals, and rendered nearly catatonic by that worst plight of all – the dark. Only one night the Dark just about has enough, so he takes Orion on a nocturnal adventure to show the boy there’s nothing to fear but fear itself. This comedy animated film is directed by Sean Charmatz and stars Jacob Tremblay and Paul Walter Hauser in lead roles.
Release date: 2 February 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix
After Everything
This is the final part of the famous ‘After’ movie series. Besieged by writer’s block and the crushing breakup with Tessa, Hardin travels to Portugal in search of a woman he wronged in the past – and to find himself. Hoping to win back Tessa, he realizes he needs to change his ways before he can make the ultimate commitment. The movie is directed by Castille Landon and stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford in lead roles.
Release date: 1 February 2024
OTT Platform: Netflix
Saindhav
This Telugu language crime drama adventure is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and stars Venkatesh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles. The plot is about The father of a sick child who takes on a criminal gang running a pharmaceutical racket. Saindhav goes back to the world of crime to extract money for his daughter’s operation and soon begins an intense battle against his past rivals, which includes a ruthless gangster.
Release date: 2 February 2024
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
