Dive into the world of cinematic adventure this weekend with these romance, crime, and action flicks that promise to make your weekend worthwhile. From intriguing documentary films to classic action adventures, the movies to watch on OTT this week are full of entertainment. As January comes to an end, relax and rejuvenate yourself for a fresh February. Get your entertainment mode on, and check out the trailers of these movies to binge your top picks for the weekend.

Dunk or Die

This English documentary film looks back at the career of dunk prodigy Kadour Ziani, from his childhood on the playgrounds of Saint-Dizier to the greatest of NBA stadiums. This documentary brings together family photos, interviews, archives, and spectacular images of Slam Nation’s international tours to tell his inspirational and extraordinary story. The film is directed by Nicolas de Virieu.

Release date: 30 January 2024

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Greatest Night in Pop

Another English music documentary movie directed by Bao Nguyen starring Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Stevie Wonder. On a January night in 1985, music’s biggest stars gathered in Los Angeles to record “We Are the World, a charity single for African famine relief. Setting egos aside, they collaborated on a song that would make history This documentary goes behind the scenes of the historic event.

Release date: 29 January 2024

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mathimaran