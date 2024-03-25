If you’re in the mood for a mind-bending thrill, you’ve come to the right place. So far, this year has been a roller-coaster ride with a plethora of thrillers that have kept viewers glued to their screens. There’s so much to see- from gripping action dramas to morally questionable crime thrillers. Read on to find out which of the latest released thrillers are for you, watch all of their trailers, and learn when and where on OTT you can watch these brand-new releases!

Saindhav

“Saindhav” is a gripping Telugu action drama that unfolds the tale of Saindhav Koneru, a man haunted by his past who plunges back into the underworld to rescue his daughter. The film distinguishes itself with a potent narrative that masterfully blends elements of crime and profound emotion. Venkatesh Daggubati shines in his role as a devoted single father, delivering a performance that is both powerful and moving. His portrayal of a parent’s fierce love and protection towards his child is truly commendable. Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Chaver

This Malayalam film intricately weaves the narrative of two rival gangs in Kerala, perpetually locked in a power struggle. The plot pivots around a politically motivated murder and the ensuing fallout. As political henchmen perpetrate a heinous crime, an innocent bystander is inadvertently swept up in the chaos. Pursued by the police, the characters grapple with moral quandaries. The fate of the bystander hangs in the balance, shrouded in uncertainty. As they evade the long arm of the law, they confront the profound repercussions of their actions.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Saw X

In a desperate bid for survival, John, plagued by illness, embarks on a journey to Mexico. He pins his hopes on a risky and unproven medical procedure, seeking a miraculous cure for his cancer. However, he soon uncovers the harsh truth – the entire operation is a fraudulent scheme preying on the most vulnerable.

“Saw X” is a meticulously crafted thriller, delighting in its macabre elements. It serves as a chilling apparatus, ingeniously pairing sadistic horrors with ruthless dilemmas.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play, or rent it on Amazon Prime Video

Poacher

A remorseful individual, burdened by guilt, finds his way to a Forest Department station, admitting to the unthinkable act of elephant slaughter. His confession triggers a riveting tale of crime. It reveals an illicit poaching network of deceit woven by those entrusted with safeguarding wildlife. Amidst perpetual danger, a dispersed team of officers, NGO personnel, and volunteers relentlessly pursue clues and unravel complexities in their quest for justice. Confronting corruption and entrenched criminal networks, they challenge the most notorious ivory traffickers in India’s history. A gripping crime drama, the series sheds light on the illicit poaching scene in India.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Antony

The narrative centres on Antony Anthrapper, a hardened criminal who unintentionally ends the life of a local thug, Xavier, and subsequently assumes the role of protector for Xavier’s daughter, Ann Maria. Ann Maria, a fiery college student skilled in Mixed Martial Arts, along with Antony, transforms their violent tendencies due to their mutual influence. However, their peaceful existence is disrupted when an old adversary, Tarzan, resurfaces with intentions to eliminate them. In response, Antony and Maria resort to their former violent methods to neutralize the threat and restore tranquillity to their lives.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This selection of films offers a diverse range of narratives exploring themes of love, morality, survival, guilt, and redemption. From the emotional depth of ‘Saindhav’ to the chilling horror of ‘Saw X’, there’s something here for every thriller enthusiast. These thrillers on OTT not only entertain but also provoke thought and discussion, making them an unmissable watch for anyone seeking a mind-bending thrill. Happy viewing!

