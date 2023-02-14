It feels like yesterday that the new year began, but here we are already in the third week of February. The new month has brought us a plethora of entertaining movies, from Sharmila Tagore’s Gulmohar to Reese Witherspoon’s Your Place or Mine, and more. Nevertheless, these are not all this month has up its sleeve. OTT platforms look loaded with exciting new movies. Be sure to catch movies releasing this week of February on OTT with friends and family.

Here is a list of movies releasing this week of February on OTT.

Lost

Crime reporter Vidhi is set on a mission to find a missing college student. During her search, she discloses dark issues. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this Hindi-language thriller film stars Yami Gautam, Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and others.

OTT platform: 16 February 2023

Release ate: Zee5

Sadha Nannu Nadipe

A beautiful young woman who is about to die soon falls in love with a small-town thief. However, he has a hard time coming to terms with this. Directed by Lanka Pratheek Prem Karan, this Telugu-language comedy film stars Vaishnavi Patwardhan, Lanka Pratheek Prem Karan, Mohammad Ali, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: 16 February 2023

Release date: Disney Plus Hotstar

Cirkus

Dr Roy Jamnadas finds two sets of identical twins, on the doorstep of his orphanage and gives them up for adoption in two different cities. A comedy of errors ensues when one set of twins meets the other. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this Hindi-language comedy film stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: 17 February 2023

Release date: Netflix

Gaalodu

Raju flees his town after an unfortunate incident and comes to Hyderabad. There he is offered a job by Shukla, and Raju later falls in love with her. Directed by RajaSekar Reddy, this Telugu-language comedy film stars Sudigali Sudheer, Gehna Sippy, Saptagiri, and others in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: 17 February 2023

Release date: Aha

J-hope In the Box

The making of BTS member J-H ope’s first solo album, Jack In the Box, is shown in this documentary. The documentary follows the artist through every step that went into creating the album. Produced by HYBE, the documentary features J-Hope.

OTT platform: 17 February 2023

Release date: Disney Plus Hotstar

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

Siva and Sruthi’s love blossoms into marriage. However, Siva’s unemployment brings up complications in their relationship. Directed by Anil Kumar Aalla, this Telugu-language rom-com stars Santosh Sobhan, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Devi Prasad, and others.

OTT platform: 17 February 2023

Release date: Aha

Unlocked

Na-Mi’s life takes a bad turn when she loses her smartphone, and a dangerous man, Joon-young, gets hold of it. He uses her phone to commit heinous crimes. Directed by Kim Tae-joon, this Korean-language thriller film features Im Si-wan, Chun Woo-hee, Kim Hee-won, and others in notable roles.

OTT platform: 17 February 2023

Release date: Netflix

Re/Member

A group of six friends get stuck in a time loop, in which they are stalked and murdered every night. The film is based on Karadasagashi, a manga written by Welzard. Directed by Eiichirô Hasumi, this Japanese-language horror film stars Kanna Hashimoto, Gordon Maeda, Maika Yamamoto, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: 14 February 2023

Release date: Netflix

Malikappuram

Malikappuram tells the tale of Kallu, a young girl, with an intense desire to visit Sabarimala. She and her cousin set out to fulfil her dream. Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, this Malayalam-language drama film stars Unni Mukundan, Saiju Kurup, and Sreepath in leading roles.

OTT platform: 15 February 2023

Release date: Disney Plus Hotstar

