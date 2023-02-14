Continuing the annual ritual of reviving the Vizag coastline, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) initiated the beach nourishment work at RK Beach on Monday. In order to protect the coat from natural phenomena of erosion, the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) is carrying out the work for the next 30 days.

VPA Chairman, K Ram Mohana Rao IAS inaugurated the Sand Trap Dredging Work with an estimated cost of Rs 20 crores. Approximately 2 lakh cubic meters of sea sand will be dumped on the shore. The officials stated that dredging and beach nourishment is an annual activity taken up by the Visakhapatnam Port Authority as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Addressing the media, Rao stated that the Visakhapatnam coast is experiencing drastic erosion due to changing wind patterns. The southwest monsoon and northeast monsoon winds are the main wind systems that lead to sand erosion from the coastline, he added. In order to protect the coastline from further deterioration, the VPA has taken up the massive beach nourishment work at RK Beach this year at a cost of Rs 20 crores.

The DCI has deployed Dredge XIX to pump sand from the sand trap area of the port to the RK Beach through floating pipelines, which is a total of 4km. According to reports, the entire coastal stretch of Visakhapatnam City requires 30 to 40 lakh cubic meters of sand for nourishment.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.