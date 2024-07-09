A high-level delegation from Bangladesh visited the Visakhapatnam Port Authority on 8 July 2024, Monday, to strengthen maritime relations and explore trade opportunities. This visit aimed to position Bangladesh as a key trading partner with India, following Colombo and Singapore, especially along India’s Eastern Coast.

Led by SM Mostafa Kamal, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping, and Sheikh Sale Ahammed, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the 10-member delegation assessed the commercial and technical viability of the Eastern Ports to enhance trade benefits for both nations. Through these, Bangladesh hopes to explore EXIM (Export-Import) trade opportunities in India.

Key topics discussed included ease of doing business, turnaround time, customs clearance, port connectivity, transshipment, cruise passenger handling, congestion management, and dredging activities. These discussions aimed to identify potential areas of collaboration and improvement to facilitate smoother trade operations between the two countries.

Port Chairman M Angamuthu presented a comprehensive overview of Visakhapatnam Port’s facilities, infrastructure, and strategic initiatives through a detailed PowerPoint presentation. He assured the delegation of VPA’s commitment to supporting trade with Bangladesh and highlighted the port’s capabilities in handling diverse cargo, state-of-the-art mechanization, and green initiatives.

SM Mostafa Kamal expressed Bangladesh’s interest in enhancing EXIM trade, aiming for a mutually beneficial relationship that boosts trade efficiency and economic growth for both countries. The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral trade relations, with both parties recognizing the potential for increased collaboration and the importance of addressing logistical challenges to streamline trade operations. The delegation from Bangladesh looked forward to future engagements to foster robust maritime trade relations with Visakhapatnam port.

