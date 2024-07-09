An auto driver from Guntur, in Andhra Pradesh, G Madhu Babu, 31, fell victim to a loan app scam and was coerced into donating a kidney by an organ harvesting gang, who promised him Rs 30 lakh. The gang first contacted Babu in November 2023, and by June 2024, he had undergone surgery at Vijaya Super Specialty Hospital in Vijayawada using fake documents. Despite being promised a substantial sum, he only received Rs 1.1 lakh, supposedly for hospital expenses.

In his account to the media, Babu shared that he was initially approached by a man named Basha, who encouraged him to donate a kidney for Rs 30 lakh. Basha directed him to a Facebook page with donation details, where Babu, being O+ blood type and 31 years old, felt he met the requirements. He then traveled to Vijayawada and met Venkat, another man who acted as a mediator.

After completing the necessary documentation and videos, Babu donated his kidney on June 15, 2024. Shockingly, after the surgery, he discovered that his right kidney was removed instead of the agreed-upon left kidney. To make matters worse, he never received the promised payment.

Babu has since approached the police, seeking justice against the organ harvesting gang involved in the kidney scam, and revealed that six other people in Andhra Pradesh were similarly cheated. In a related incident in Visakhapatnam, another individual was defrauded of Rs 10 lakh, leading to the police filing a case against a nephrologist and a transplant coordinator at a private hospital.

