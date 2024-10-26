Andhra Pradesh has some of India’s most captivating places to visit. Unfortunately, they are not explored much. From the mysterious depths of Belum Caves to the peaceful backwaters of Dandi, plan a trip from Visakhapatnam to these enchanting hidden gems in Andhra Pradesh:

1. Belum Caves

Why you should visit: Belum Caves, in the Nandyal district, is one of the longest cave systems in India. Spanning about 3,000 metres, these caves are believed to have been inhabited by humans during the prehistoric period. The deepest point of these caves is almost 120 feet, and it is known as Patalganga. It is almost 300 km from Visakhapatnam and around 70 km from Tadipatri.

Must-visit places: Buddha statue, Simhadwaram

2. Pulicat Lake

Why you should visit: Pulicat Lake in Tirupati is the second-largest brackish water lagoon in India. Being one of the important wetlands in the country, it attracts rain clouds and many migratory birds including Flamingos during the October to December season. The lake is located near the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Must-visit places: Pulicat Lake Bird Sanctuary, Nellapadu Bird Sanctuary

3. Dandi

Why you should visit: Dandi, a coastal village in Konaseema, has beautiful landscapes and relaxing backwaters. It is part of the West Godavari district and situated near the delta of the Krishna River. It is approximately 75 kilometres away from Visakhapatnam.

Must-visit places: Sagara Sangam

4. Nallamala

Why you should visit: The Nallamala Forest, in the Nallamala Hills of Andhra Pradesh, has stunning natural beauty and rich biodiversity which stretches across several districts including Kurnool and Prakasam. Srisailam Dam. Located in the forest is one of the largest hydroelectric projects in India. It is approximately 350 km away from Visakhapatnam. The nearest railway station to this forest is Kurnool.

Must-visit places: Srisailam Wildlife Sanctuary, Srisailam dam

5. Sri Venkateswara National Park

Why you should visit: Sri Venkateshwara National Park in the Chittoor district was established in 1989. It is named after Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple, one of the most revered pilgrimage sites in India. This place, with its hilly terrain and deep valleys, is the house of the enchanting Talakonda Waterfalls. This waterfall, 270 feet high, is considered to be one of the highest waterfalls in Andhra Pradesh.

Must-visit places: Talakonda Waterfalls, Agasthya Lake

With this list of diverse landscapes and rich heritage treasures, plan your next memorable trip from Visakhapatnam to these hidden gems in Andhra Pradesh. Happy travelling!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel articles.