Located on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, the Victory at Sea Memorial is set to draw more crowds on Sundays as a laser show will be screened on it as a part of the GVMC-Smart City project. According to a press note issued by the GVMC, the laser show will be screened every Sunday starting from 27 October 2024.

The show, which highlights the Indo-Pakistani Naval war in 1971 and the role of Visakhapatnam, will begin at 7:00 pm. The Indian Naval operations during the war included the sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi off the Visakhapatnam coast. Built in 1996, after victory in the Indo-Par war in 1971, the memorial was dedicated to the Indian Navy.

A trial screening of the show was held on 2 September in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of ENC, M N Harendhira Prasad, District Collector, and Sampath Kumar, GVMC Commissioner.

The laser show would showcase the victories of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), and it would be a thrilling experience for viewers, they had opined. Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, who had also watched the trial laser show along with the officials, said: “It’s a wonderful experience and the show is sure to attract all.”

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, city police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi, MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and Naval and GVMC officials had also taken part in the trial screening of the show.

Read also- Minster pitches for shifting of film industry to Vijayawada

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu