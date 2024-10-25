State Tourism and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh has said that Visakhapatnam has huge potential for tourism development and the government will explore everything to attract more tourists to the area. Participating in the tourism and travel summit organised by the CII in Visakhapatnam on 25 October, Durgesh said a cruise facility would be launched soon from Visakhapatnam to Bhavanapadu near Srikakulam.

Durgesh, who also holds the Cinematography portfolio, while promising support to the film industry, opined shifting it to Vijayawada would be beneficial for both.

“The State government has focussed on sustainable tourism and it will come out with a new policy which will be acceptable to all,” said the Minister.

The government would develop tourist places in such a way that when tourists visit a particular place they wish to stay a couple of days there, said the Minister.

Observing visitors to Tirupati, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Srisailam and other such pilgrim centres were confined to the areas only, he said it was proposed to develop circuits to facilitate such tourists to visit the surrounding places.

Despite having a large sea coast, the State has only one blue flag beach and steps would be taken to develop other beaches also, the Minister said. With the Minister’s focus on tourism development, the Visakhapatnam cruise facility is soon set to become a reality.

Also read- Singapore-India Maritime Exercise underway in Visakhapatnam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu