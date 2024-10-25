The 31st Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) is set to take place from October 23 to October 29, 2024, in Visakhapatnam. It will be hosted by the Eastern Naval Command. The Republic of Singapore Navy’s ship RSS Tenacious, accompanied by an embarked helicopter, arrived in Visakhapatnam on October 23 to join the SIMBEX2024 exercises.

Originally launched as ‘Exercise Lion King’ in 1994, SIMBEX has grown into a cornerstone of the maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

This year’s exercise will be conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase will occur in Visakhapatnam from October 23 to October 25, while the Sea Phase will take place in the Bay of Bengal from October 28 to October 29. Aiming to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Singapore, SIMBEX2024 will focus on enhancing interoperability, maritime domain awareness, and joint efforts to tackle common maritime challenges.

During the Harbour Phase, the two navies will engage in Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, sports events, and pre-sail briefings. The Sea Phase will feature advanced naval operations, including live weapon firings, anti-submarine warfare (ASW) drills, anti-surface and anti-air exercises, seamanship training, and tactical manoeuvres.

The opening ceremony of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise will take place on October 24 aboard INS Shivalik in Visakhapatnam. It will be attended by participating units from the Eastern Fleet and the Singapore Navy.

