State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has conducted inspections of the surveillance network on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. Going on foot for a stretch of 1 km on 24 October night, the Home Minister enquired the accompanying police officials about the measures taken for the safety of beach visitors.

Anitha made some suggestions for more effective security set-up. She advised the officials to install more CC cameras and provide lights where the lighting was poor.

Earlier, the Home Minister inspected the ladies hostel of the KGH medical college and interacted with the students there.

Stating that medical college students brought certain issues to her notice in the past, Anitha said the alliance government was committed to the safety and security of women. More CC cameras were being installed in hospitals for enhanced security, said said. No rowdy-sheeter would be allowed to stay in the city, she warned.

“Now the police are working with commitment and dedication unlike during the previous government,” she observed saying that the people were watching it.

Anitha claimed that the police were responding quickly and nabbing the culprits within 24 hours. District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad and CP Shankabrata Bagchi and other officials accompanied the Home Minister during the inspections of the surveillance network on Beach Road.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu