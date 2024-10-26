Alignments for the routes and preliminary and traffic (PET) survey for the two new semi high-speed rail corridors connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which were previously approved in 2023, have been completed. According to the latest update, the surveys on the technical feasibility of constructing the lines are expected to be submitted to the Railway Board in November. The two approved high-speed rail lines include the Shamshabad-Visakhapatnam rail line via Vijayawada and the Kurnool-Visakhapatnam rail line via Kacheguda. Both lines will travel through Suryapet, which will be the connecting city.

Shamshabad-Visakhapatnam Semi High-Speed Rail Corridor

One of the proposed fast railway lines will stretch from Shamsabad (Umdanagar railway station) to Visakhapatnam via Vijayawada. The new line will be a game-changer for commuters, as it will cut down travel time between the cities to 4.5 hours. The corridor, designed to handle speeds of up to 220 km/h and passing through Suryapet, will offer a faster and more efficient rail experience. With 12 stations along the way, it ensures key towns are well-connected.

For the first time, Umdanagar will have direct access to a superfast rail service, greatly benefiting local residents.

Once operational, the journey between Shamshabad (Hyderabad) Airport and Visakhapatnam will be reduced to under four hours—down from the current 12-hour journey by regular train or 8.5 hours by the Vande Bharat Express. Covering approximately 618 km, the route from Shamshabad through Suryapet to Visakhapatnam will be a significant upgrade in rail infrastructure.

Visakhapatnam-Kurnool Semi High-Speed Rail Corridor

The second proposed railway line will connect Visakhapatnam and Kurnool directly to Kachiguda. In response to increasing demand for more rail services toward Mahbubnagar and Kurnool, this line aims to fill that gap.

One notable aspect of these rail corridors is their passage through towns and districts that currently lack rail connectivity, particularly in Telangana. Areas in the former Nalgonda district, such as Narkatpalli, Nakirekal, Suryapet, and Kodad, as well as parts of the former Mahabubnagar district like Kalwakurthy, Vanaparthi, and Nagar Kurnool, do not currently have railway access.

