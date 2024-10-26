With the weather taking on a cooler note, this weekend is the perfect time to get out of the house and do something fun! Of course, with great fun comes good food, so why not find a good eatery to chill at? A lot of good places worth trying have opened up in the city recently, and you don’t need to look further than this article to find them! So, here are 8 new restaurants and cafes in Visakhapatnam to try this weekend:

1. Bean Board, VIP Road

Anyone living in Visakhapatnam knows and loves Bean Board for its youthful charm and casual but cosy vibe. The franchise has opened a new outlet on VIP Road and is a must-visit for anyone looking for a hangout spot this weekend.

It’s the first in the city to offer a Crème Brûlée Latte, along with other mouthwatering snacks. The cosy, pastel interiors make it a great spot to relax, and the spacious setup even includes a private party room for group gatherings.

Location: CBM Compound, VIP Road

2. Navasa Fine Dining

Looking for an elegant dining experience that doesn’t cost a fortune? You’re in luck! Navasa Fine Dining not only has an elite, luxurious ambience, but it is also comparatively affordable. It has gotten good reviews for its pulaos and biryanis. If you go, you must also try their range of starters, which includes dishes like Hong Kong Chicken, Creamy Garlic Prawn, Devil Prawn, and more.

Location: Beside SOMAA, Yendada

3. Dosas On Coal

Vizag’s first coal-fired dosa food court, Dosas on Coal, is a one-of-a-kind experience in this list of new restaurants and cafes in Visakhapatnam.

Every dosa here is cooked over coal, giving them a distinct smoky flavour. You’ll find creative options like Dilkush Dosa, Chocolate Dosa, and even White Sauce Pasta Dosa. This all-vegetarian food truck is perfect for anyone who loves fusion dosas with a twist.

Location: Opposite Canara Bank, Midhilapuri Vuda Colony

4. Bigguys Wings & More

Are you a chicken lover? Look no further than Bigguys Wings & More! The franchise has launched a new branch in Vizag with a special Korean menu. They serve mouthwatering Korean-style burgers, ramen, wings, and more!

Location: 4th floor, CMR Central, Maddilapalem

5. Swapna Tiffins and Meals

If you want to grab some tasty and hearty breakfast, try this spot!

Swapna Tiffins and Meals is a budget-friendly eatery that originally became famous in Vizianagaram back in 1994. Now, the tiffin place has finally expanded to Visakhapatnam.

The restaurant serves delicious, affordable tiffins made with homemade masalas. Here, you can try local favourites like Karam Dosa, Dahi Vada, and Pesarattu, and more.

Location: Akkayyapalem

6. The Chocolate Room Bistro & Cafe

After a nine-year hiatus, The Chocolate Room has returned to Vizag with a brand-new menu featuring Italian, Continental, Mexican, and Chinese cuisines, as well as a range of drool-worthy desserts and beverages. If you’ve been in Vizag long enough to remember the cafe, it is worth taking a nostalgic trip down to this place!

Location: MVP Double Road, Opposite Bharat Petrol Bunk

7. Iceberg Ice Creams

You can go on an ice cream date with your friends to Iceberg Ice Creams, a newly opened outlet offering natural and organic ice creams in Vizag. They have a variety of other options on their menu like sundaes, thick shakes, and stone-concept ice creams to choose from.

Location: Beside Reliance Smart Point, Sujatha Nagar

8. Sugar Studio – Cafe and Confectionary

Sugar Studio is a new addition to Vizag’s cafe scene in 2024. Since its opening, the cafe has created a buzz for its artisanal gourmet desserts.

From croissants to tiramisu, cheesecake, and more, the menu is a dream come true. Sugar Studio also serves savoury options like sandwiches, burgers, and pizzas, so you can really indulge in whatever you’re in the mood for!

Location: Simhachalam

Catch up with your close ones, try new food, and make memories at these 8 new restaurants and cafes that have opened up in Visakhapatnam! Comment below and let us know if we missed anything.

