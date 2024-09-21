Pulao (or ‘Pulav’, as some spell it) is the ultimate soul food to satisfy your hunger without making you feel heavy. The light yet delicious taste of this dish makes it a go-to choice for many. Sauteed in spices and packed with tingling flavours, a Pulao can be the perfect meal on a day when your heart is craving a less intense version of Biriyani. With that, here are the best spots in Visakhapatnam where you can enjoy these hearty Pulaos.

1. Raju Gari Dhaba

Vizagites are not unfamiliar with Raju Gari Dhaba. Situated near the shores of Rushikonda Beach, this place is always beaming with customers and is popular for its spicy South Indian and Andhra seafood. Don’t fret, there’s a table here for pulao enthusiasts too, thanks to their excellent Chicken Pulao and Mutton Pulao, which you must add to your list.

Location: Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam

2. Zamindari Restaurant

Zamindari is one of the few restaurants serving fine royal South Indian cuisine with a vintage setting. Zamidari has a wide range of Pulaos to suit the vibrant palate of both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Items like Konaseema Kodi Pulao, and Chicken Pulao are must-tries for non-vegetarians, whereas vegetarians can enjoy their Jeedipappu Batani Pulao and Zamindari Paneer Pulao.

Location: MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam

3. Masala Andhra

For the taste of authentic Godavari cuisine, head to Masala Andhra, who specialise in making dishes using Chitti Muthyalu Rice. Their Chitti Muthyala Chicken Pulao is a favourite among locals.

Location: Daspalla hills, pandurangapuram

4. Vijayawada Raju Gari Ruchulu

With authentic Vijayawada-style food that makes you feel like heaven, dining at Vijayawada Raju Gari Ruchulu is like having a culinary festivity in your taste palette. With a royal ambience, this place is famously known as the best Raju Gari Kodi Pulao by Vizagites!

Location: Chillapali complex, Ravindra Bharathi school, Dwarakanagar.

5. Spicy Venue Restaurant

Offering the authentic taste of Konaseema, Spicy Venue’s Konaseema Kodi Pulav is a flavourful delight. Their other notable dishes include Palleturi mutton pulao, Natu Kodi Fry Pulao, Lamb Kodi Pulao, and Lamb Kheema Pulao.

Location: Siripuram Circle, Balaji Nagar

6. Fusion Foods

Fusion Foods’ Kodi Pulao, paired with Chicken Majjiga Pulusu is a treat for food lovers. It offers a unique taste, with a rich blend of flavours, and you cannot miss this culinary masterpiece!

Location: Siripuram, Visakhapatnam

7. Rasa

Situated in Hotel Vivana, Rasa’s Mutton Pulao, and Royyala Pulao are elevated with spices of peppercorns, cardamom and cinnamon, making each bite a fragrant experience.

Location: Hotel Vivana, Siripuram Junction

Whether you’re looking for something spicy, traditional, or royal, these places in Visakhapatnam offer different types of Pulaos that are sure to warm your heart, and satisfy your soul. Try them out and let us know what you think!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.