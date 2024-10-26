On September 3, 2024, Air India flight AI-471 from New Delhi to Visakhapatnam faced a bomb threat. Once the flight landed in Vizag, authorities thoroughly inspected it and determined the threat was a hoax. The flight carried 107 passengers. Since then, over 250 Indian flights have been hit with similar hoax bomb threats, mostly issued via social media, within the last 12 days, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

In response, the government has requested data from Meta and X on these hoax messages to assist in tracking down those responsible. The number of threats peaked on October 24, when more than 80 flights were targeted.

Reports indicate that around 20 flights each from Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo received bomb threats, while Akasa Air received threats on 13 flights. Additionally, approximately 5 flights each from Alliance Air and SpiceJet were also impacted.

Amid the rising threat volume, authorities at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Rajahmundry airports have intensified security measures, conducting building checks, monitoring for suspicious individuals or items, and screening arriving passengers and luggage as part of their standard procedures, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Recently in Andhra Pradesh, an Air Star flight bound for Tirupati encountered a hoax bomb threat on 24 October. Upon landing, security teams isolated the aircraft for a detailed inspection, which confirmed the threat was unfounded.

This wave of hoax bomb threats to flights has strained airline operations, leading to numerous flight diversions, delays, and searches due to social media posts falsely claiming the presence of explosives on board.

