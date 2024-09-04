On 4 September 2024, a bomb threat was reported on Air India flight AI-471, traveling from Delhi to Visakhapatnam. It was, however, declared a hoax after authorities investigated the situation on Wednesday. According to Raja Reddy, the Director of Visakhapatnam Airport, the threat was initially received by Air India’s station security in-charge.

The call, originating from a passenger in Delhi, was first reported to Delhi Police, who then alerted Air India’s security team. Upon the flight’s arrival in Visakhapatnam, the aircraft underwent a thorough inspection by Air India security and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

No suspicious items were found, and after completing all necessary security protocols, the flight was cleared for its return journey to Delhi. Delhi Police are currently working to track down the individual responsible for the false alarm.

This bomb threat on the Air India flight from Delhi to Visakhapatnam follows another similar incident that happened on 1 September.

An IndiGo flight traveling from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur following a bomb threat, the airline reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that all passengers on board were safe.

Upon arrival in Nagpur, all passengers were safely deplaned, and a thorough search operation was conducted, according to a statement from IndiGo.

“Flight 6E 7308, operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad, was redirected to Nagpur due to a bomb threat. Once the plane landed, passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were swiftly carried out. Assistance and refreshments were provided to passengers during the process,” the statement said.

