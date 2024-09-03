This year, Ganesh Chaturthi in Visakhapatnam is set to begin with a grand spectacle as Gajuwaka’s tallest Ganesh returns, this time with a new location and exciting new additions.

For the past eleven years, the Gajuwaka Ganesh Utsava Committee has been creating the tallest Ganesh idols at Lanka Grounds, making it a prominent feature in the Telugu states. Last year, the 177-feet-tall Sri Ananta Panchamukha Maha Ganapathi became a divine attraction, drawing crowds from near and far. However, due to commercial development near the RTC area at Lanka Grounds, the space has become restricted, making it difficult for devotees to enter and exit. As a result, the organizers have decided to shift the venue this year to Srinagar.

The star attraction this year will be a magnificent idol of Sri Maha Uchishtaganapathi, a theme the organizers have been dreaming of for the past eight years. “We’ve always wanted to create an idol with this theme, and we’re thrilled to finally make it a reality,” said Ganesh Kumar, one of the key organisers of the celebrations.

The construction of the idol is a massive undertaking, involving 26 artisans from West Bengal, led by chief artisan Naresh. These skilled craftsmen have been working tirelessly for the past two months to bring this vision to life. According to the organizers, this will be the biggest eco-friendly idol in Visakhapatnam, made entirely from natural materials such as bamboo, red sand, Ganga soil, and grass. The idol is being constructed using 250 bamboo sticks, four truckloads of sand, and a truck full of grass, all painted with watercolours. The special Ganga sand, sourced all the way from Kolkata, adds a unique touch to the idol. “Typically, Uchishtaganapathi is made with pancha lohas, but this is the first time we are creating it with sand, making this Ganapathi truly special and a world-first,” added Ganesh Kumar.

In addition to the main idol, this year’s festivities will also feature a stunning 18-feet chocolate Ramudu, accompanied by a 16-feet Ayodhya Mandir, constructed in a separate pandal next to the main one. The pandal’s entrance will be designed to resemble a temple made of gold, adding to the grandeur of the event. Local handloom shops will also be set up around the pandal, offering a vibrant cultural experience for visitors.

The chocolate Ramudu will later be served as prasad, adding a sweet conclusion to the grand celebrations. With these exciting new features and accompanying the tallest Ganesh idol, Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in Visakhapatnam, promise to be a spectacular and unforgettable experience for devotees and visitors alike.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.