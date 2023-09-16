In Visakhapatnam, the vibrant fervour of Ganesh Chaturthi is heightened by the grandeur of the Gajuwaka Ganesh idol. This year’s spectacle stands as a testament to craftsmanship and eco-consciousness, soaring to a height of an astounding 117 feet. The colossal idol, named ‘Sri Anantha Panchamukha Maha Ganapathi,’ not only holds the title of being the tallest eco-friendly Ganesh idol in India but also emerges as the most expensive idol in Andhra Pradesh for the year, with a cost of Rs 75 lakhs.

The making of this magnificent idol was a labour of love and skill, involving more than 20 highly skilled artisans from West Bengal. The idol is made using sticks, mud, hay, and clay. The paints used were carefully selected to be environmentally friendly, aligning with the eco-conscious theme of the idol.

Once completed, the idol found its temporary home at Lanka grounds, Gajuwaka, in Visakhapatnam, where it will be displayed at the pandal for 18 days, commencing from Ganesh Chaturthi. On the first day of the festival, more than one lakh devotees are expected to flock to the pandal to catch a glimpse of this towering masterpiece. To ensure the smooth flow of devotees and efficient crowd management, 10 to 12 barricade lines will be set up.

The immersion of the idol will be a spectacle in itself, staying true to eco-friendliness. Fire tenders, along with milk and water brought from various sacred rivers, will be utilised for immersion right at the pandal. Comparing this year’s colossal idol to the previous year’s 89-foot Ganesh idol, the increase in height to 117 feet is truly remarkable, setting a new benchmark for the tallest Ganesh idol in India.

