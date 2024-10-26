Throughout this week’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu, the audience kept in mind certain points about certain housemates’ performance and actions in some tasks. The promos make it clear that the host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, shares similar thoughts with the audience. That said, here are our expectations for the upcoming elimination episodes and more on Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Nomination and other corrections:

The host, Akkineni Nagarjuna, has some ‘pots’ to break with the housemate’s performance and nomination points. Prithvi got slammed for his looks in the nomination process. Nikhil’s decisions as a sanchalak were questioned.

The host pointed out that the Royals pressed the buzzer before the question, making the audience question who was right in the school and court task. Yashmi was asked the nominating reason for Vishnu Priya and was reminded that that reason applies to her.

Even though she had the nomination shield, Nabeel was asked about his decision to nominate Hariteja. He was asked if his point was important enough to deduct fifty thousand rupees from the prize money. Gautam was questioned about his decision to declare Women’s Week but did not stand for his declaration.

2. Suriya Shines on the BB Stage!

Celebrities are often seen as guests on the Bigg Boss stage. Suirya is the celebrity for this weekend, promoting his upcoming film, Kanguva.

Kanguva is an upcoming action and fantasy movie, set to release on 14th November. The housemates are introduced to the celebrity who engaged in a funny banter and exchange of conversation. The fun-filled moments are sure to lighten up the tense atmosphere in the drama-filled episode.

3. This Week’s Elimination:

The voting polls are closed, sealing the fate of the nominated contestants. Several unofficial websites and polls are running, which show three common contestants in the danger zone. Mehaboob, Nayani Pavani from the Royals clan, and Vishnu Priya from the OG clan are seen as the least-voted contestants on several unofficial websites.

The elimination process is a tricky affair in the Bigg Boss house, as seen in Manikanta’s elimination in the last week. Although Vishnu Priya became the Mega Chief, it will all be for nothing if she is not saved from elimination.

Bigg Boss Telugu airs on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel at 9:30 pm during the week and at 9 pm for the weekend episodes. Let us know who you think will face elimination from the house in this week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8!

