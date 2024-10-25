Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is one of the most popular Telugu reality shows. The show is airing on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel at 9:30 pm. Tensions become cut-throat as the show progresses.

In its seventh week, the two clans Royals and OG battle for the prize money and the title. While the Royals clan dominated the gameplay since their entry in the fifth week, yesterday’s episode shows that the tides have changed. The OG clan won not one, but two challenges, securing two most important resources a kingdom requires. Here is a recap of yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu:

1. Pattuko cart lo Pettuko:

The challenge is to secure grains that are necessary for the kingdom. The sanchalak for the task was Yashmi. The challenge proved to be incredibly physical, evoking different debates from both of the clans.

In the middle of the challenge, Yashmi placed a grain sack from the Royals trolley into the OG clan’s trolley. OG clan won the task by securing eight food grains, winning the farmland in the BB Rajyam.

2. Mega Chief Race:

The OG clans have almost unanimously selected Prithvi as a Mega Chief Contender. There was an argument between Prerana and Yashmi regarding the clan’s decision. Nikhil solved the misunderstanding within the clan.

Since the Royals clan lost the challenge, they removed Gangavva from the contender race after speaking with her.

3. Virus Attack:

For a Rajyam to have security and health facilities, a military base and hospital are necessary. The Virus Challenge centered on having the least viruses or balls in the clan’s virus zone. Rohini was the sanchalak of the challenge.

The challenge was played competitively by both the OG clan clans, Nabeel and Nikhil, along with Teja and Gautam from the Royals clan.

The challenge was a series of the rest of the housemates cheering on their teams and the players engaged in different strategies to win the challenge. The OG clan won the task with six more balls than the Royals.

4. The Aftermath:

The Royals clan repeatedly lost the two rounds conducted. Nayani Pavani and Hariteja from the Royal clan members speculated that the OG clan members took advantage of Teja’s gameplay and won the tasks.

This caused a little tension to brew among the Royal clan members. Gautam as the Mega Chief, sat down with his clan and took the lead to solve the misunderstandings within the clan.

5. Consequences:

After losing the challenge, the Royals voted among themselves to remove Gautam from the Mega Chief Selection.

Mega Chief Gautam apologized for losing the challenge and declared that he would not participate in the Mega Chief Contender race.

The Royals clan encouraged Teja and Gautam that they both played well and the team would take the defeat together. The OG clan voted among themselves and chose Nikhil as the Mega Chief Contender.

The episode ended with Yashmi and Gautam’s banter, which got cheers from the housemates. The weekly task for the Mega Chief Contender race is still ongoing.

