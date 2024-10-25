With the weekend approaching fast, the voting lines deadlines are looming over the contestants. As the elimination is the most dangerous zone for the contestants, you as the audience have the power to save your favourite contestant. You can vote in the Disney+ Hotstar app by searching “Bigg Boss Telugu” and casting your vote. The missed call voting numbers for Bigg Boss 8 Telugu are provided below:

Nikhil: 7997983707

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Prithvi: 7997983709

Mehaboob: 7997983719

Prerana: 7997983708

Nayani Pavani: 7997983717

Expectations from Day 54 Episode

Based on the promos released, here is what we can expect from the episode:

1. Meelo Evaru Telivaina Vaaru:

To get the school and court for the BB Rajyam, the clans need to answer some questions that Bigg Boss asks. Nikhil is seen as the Sanchalak of this task. This task took a funny turn with how each participant answered the questions. Sometimes, even Bigg Boss asks the opinion of the other housemates, producing laughter in the episode.

The task became serious when Prerana pressed the buzzer before the question was completed and when Teja snapped at Nikhil and the OG clan members for repeating the questions.

2. Mega Chief Selection:

Mega Chief is an important position in the Bigg Boss house. Mega Chief gains immunity in the game, giving them more time to prove themselves worthy of being in the house. The promo continue where the first promo left off, at the Meelo Evaru Telivaina Vaaru challenge. The OG clan advised him to think properly before making a decision.

Gautam is seen firing on Yashmi for interrupting his conversation with Prerana. Unlike the previous Mega Chief Selection, this selection is quite different. The remaining housemates need to decide which contender will win this challenge. Tensions boil over and the real intentions of the housemates get uncovered during this heated Mega Chief Selection.

As we eagerly await the next episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8, don’t forget to call the voting numbers and tip the scales in favour of your favourite contestant!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss updates.