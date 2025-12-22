Bigg Boss Telugu 9 winner: Kalyan Padala lifts the trophy

After three months of fun and fight, the Bigg Boss (Telugu) season 9 ended in style with a grand finale on 21 December night. In the star-studded event, host Nagarjuna declared Kalyan Padala as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 9, while Tanuja Puttaswamy emerged as the runner-up.

Entered the House as a commoner, Kalyan shared the stage with Tanuja in the final battle after the elimination of Sanjjanna Galrani, Emmanuel and Demon Pavan one after the other.

Beginning on September 7, the crazy reality show saw participation of as many as 22 contestants who clashed for the title.

Hailing from Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district, Kalyan, an army soldier, who was selected through ‘Agnipareeksha’, walked away with the title and a total amount of Rs. 50 lakh, including prize money.

A show of celebrities till season 8, commoners were welcomed into the House for the first time to compete with the popular people. Commoners were selected through ‘Agnipareeksha’ held before the show.

Teams from the movies Anaganaga Oka Raju and Champion graced the finale and entertained the audience, while some of the contestants also participated in the event.

Also read: India beats Sri Lanka in the Vizag match

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.