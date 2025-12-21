India Beats Sri Lanka by 8 Wickets in Vizag T20 Match

Riding high on the grand victory in the finals of the ICC Women’s World Cup Championship, the Indian team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, continues the winning spree.

Showing excellence, the women in blue started the five-match series of T20 against Sri Lanka on a thumping note. Amid cheers from galleries at the ACA-VDCA stadium in Visakhapatnam on 21 December, the Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

Selected to field first after winning the toss, the Indian players bowled brilliantly and restricted the rivals to just 121 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 122, the Indian team finished the game in 14.4 overs by losing two wickets. Hamimah sparkled in the match, scoring 69.

Also read: CM interacts with students at Tallapalem, launches ‘Mustabu’

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.