Top Must-Try Chinese Food Outlets in Vizag (2025 Edition)

​Chinese food is one of the most beloved cuisines, offering everything from rich hot pots to a variety of fried rice options. With something for every taste, here is a list of outlets in Vizag known for serving delicious Chinese food:

1. Kai

This Asian restaurant is loved for its pleasant,comfortable, and beautiful ambience, courteous staff, and its food crafted to perfection. Their best sellers include Katsu chicken, Pad Thai, fried rice, and ramen, and include multiple cuisines: Japanese, Chinese, and Thai. A notable fact about this place is the staff’s deep knowledge of the menu and accurate recommendations.

​Address: Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Devee Grandbay.

2. Chinese Wok

Known for delicious Hakka noodles, fried rice, honey chilli potato, and other starters, this place offers hot Chinese food at reasonable prices and boasts a good ambiance.

​Address: Suryabagh, Chitralaya Road, Jagadamba.

3. Da Spot

This Pan-Asian multi-cuisine restaurant is known for serving mouth-watering varieties of ramen, grilled fish, Thai curry, and Russian honey cake, among many others, along with a vibrant and jazzy ambience.

​Address: Opposite Indian Oil petrol bunk, Isukathota, Maddilapalem.

4. Misaki

This Asian restaurant is known for serving delectable sushi, bao buns, and thukpa. They have a beautiful ambience with modern amenities, friendly and attentive staff, and a good atmosphere.

​Address: Dolphin Hotel, Bhanoji Nagar, Ram Nagar.

5. Mekong

This pleasant restaurant with a warm ambience is known for serving delicious sushi and mouth-watering Korean food, along with vegan options. Some of the must-try dishes at this place include the crispy lotus stem, Thai basil chicken, and their signature coconut-jaggery ice cream.

​Address: Hotel Green Park, Ram Nagar Road, Nehru Nagar, Ram Nagar.

​Each of these restaurants offers a distinct experience, bringing its own unique touch. They’ve earned their reputation not just for great food and ambience, but also for warm hospitality and thoughtful service.

