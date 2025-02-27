Asian cuisine has been gaining significant recognition, largely due to the global popularity of Asian movies and series on OTT platforms. While the themes of love and friendship are central to these stories, they often showcase mouthwatering food that leaves us with cravings. Fortunately, you don’t need to travel to the heart of Asia to satisfy your cravings for sushi or dumplings, as there are some excellent pan-Asian restaurants in Vizag where you can enjoy these dishes!

1. Misaki

Daspalla Executive Court has been serving the people of Vizag over the years with a dedication to Andhra flavours, with good hospitality and budget-friendly prices. Their latest addition is a fancy Pan-Asian restaurant, called Misaki.

The name literally translates to ‘beautiful bloom’, and has breathtaking interiors and imported tableware. Misaki passes several checkboxes – great vibe, good, exotic food that is easy on the pocket, making it a perfect place to enjoy the authentic flavours of Asia.

Location: Ram Nagar

2. Kai

Kai is a delightful destination for exceptional interiors, quality Pan-Asian food and memorable experiences. The restaurant has an extravagant ambience, enriched with imported cutlery, classy plating and unapologetic flavours of Pan-Asian cuisine. Head over to this restaurant for an indulgent dinner and a fulfilling experience of Pan-Asian food.

Location: Maharani Peta

3. Da Spot

This newly opened restaurant has gained a set of loyalists with its luxurious ambience, delicious food and splendid service. Da Spot is a restaurant that caters to the cravings for Pan-Asian and continental flavours.

With black, red and gold-themed interiors, their distinctive food presentation and lip-smacking dishes, Da Spot delivers exceptional service. The next time you are searching for a place to hang out and have a warm dinner with friends or family, this is ‘da spot’ you need to be at!

Location: Isukathota

4. Maong’s Kitchen

This place serves delicious Pan-Asian food that is easy on the pocket and scrumptious as well! While the ambience is humble and homely, the restaurant dishes out some exceptional Chinese cuisine dishes. Each dish from this place will transport you to China, with its authentic flavour.

Location: Pedda Waltair

5. Dine Destiny Fine Dining Restaurant

While serving many different cuisines, Dine Destiny’s Pan-Asian food has caught the attention of food enthusiasts. The Pad-Thai and Dim Sums from this restaurant have a separate fanbase, with their succulent meat and vegetables that are steamed to perfection. Surrounded by elegant ambience and classy interiors, this restaurant can be your pick for a nice dine-out!

Location: East Point Colony

These pan-Asian restaurants in Vizag bring dishes of the East to our city, offering a unique experience of global cuisine that is worth trying at least once. The next time you’re in the mood to stray from the ordinary, pay these spots a visit!

