Chinese Food in Vizag: Must-Try Dishes & Where to Find Them!

Chinese food reigns as a global sensation, bursting with bold, flavour-exploding dishes! In India, it’s morphed into a desi delight with our signature spice twists. Served piping hot with tantalising taste layers that hook everyone from kids to foodies, it stars clever cooking tricks like steaming, deep-frying, and lightning-fast wok-tossing. Ready to dig in? Here are Vizag’s top Chinese must-try food and their hotspot locations!

Top Chinese Food Dishes To Try Out In Vizag!

1. Dragon Chicken

A top-ordered Chinese starter, this fiery dish delivers bold heat you can savour. The crispy chicken pieces are then tossed in a smoky, scorching sauce and served with crunchy cashews. Each bite leaves you wanting more and more!

Where to find in Vizag? Maong’s Kitchen, 4 Seasons, Zeeshan Restaurant, Wok Republic, Celebrations Restaurant

2. Bao

Bao is a type of yeast-leavened filled bun in Chinese cuisine. There are numerous variations of fillings available, catering to both vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. The preparation of this soft Chinese delicacy starts with wheat flour and is steam-cooked.

Where to find in Vizag? Misaki, Big Bao Express, Taj’s Korean Street Food, Eat Asian, Mekong

3. Schezwan Fried Rice

If you find yourself at a food stall craving spicy fried rice, you say with a smile and clear tone, “Anna, one plate Schezwan fried rice!” It’s that simple. Schezwan Fried Rice bursts with fiery and pungent flavours, made by stir-frying rice with colourful vegetables in soy sauce and a signature Schezwan sauce. This dish combines stir-fried vegetables with fluffy, vibrant rice, making it visually appealing and delicious.

Where to find in Vizag? Red Box, Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba, Food Ex, Chinese Wok, Dimple @ Daspalla

4. Spring Rolls

Flaky and crunchy, spring rolls feature thin wheat-flour wrappers stuffed with savoury filling. Sometimes it is prepared by steaming or by deep-frying. It is usually served with a dipping sauce, which can be tangy or spicy.

Where to find in Vizag? Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba, Barbeque Nation, Chinese Wok, Wok Republic, Waltair Kitchen- PL Grand, Celebrations Restaurant

5. Manchow Soup

Manchow soup is comforting bowlful perfection. This hot, spicy-tangy brew brims with vegetables and crispy noodles on top, blending varied textures and flavours for an ideal meal starter.

Where to find in Vizag? Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba, Dimple @ Daspalla, Red Box, Celebrations Restaurant

Each place creates these succulent Chinese food items from scratch, using fresh ingredients that deliver a refreshing bite every time! So, next time you want to enjoy a delicious Chinese dish, check out the restaurants and food spots in Vizag!

