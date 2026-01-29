India vs New Zealand 4th T20: New Zealand Win in Vizag

Halting the winning streak of the Indian team, New Zealand scored a victory in the 4th T20 match held at ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 28 January. The blistering knock of 65 runs in 23 balls by Shivam Dubey could not save India from defeat.

Putting into bat first after losing the toss, New Zealand made 215 runs in 20 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

Chasing the target of 216 runs, India lost two quick wickets as Abhishek Sharma was out for the first ball, while Suryakumar Yadav made only eight runs followed by Rinku Singh (39). But for Shibam Dubey, no other player performed well. He completed a half century in just 15 balls and was out for 65. Finally, India was all out for 165 in 18.4 overs.

The Indian team has already clinched the five-match series by winning the earlier three games held in Nagpur, Raipur and Guwahati.

The 5th match will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on 31 January.

