Visakha Utsav Kayaking Competitions Inaugurated at Rushikonda

As a part of the Visakha Utsav, Bhimili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the kayaking competitions at Rushikonda Beach on 28 January.

A total of 50 competitors participated in the competitions. While 25 compete in single kayaking, another 25 are competing in double kayaking.

Prize money of Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 5,000 will be awarded to the winners. Officials introduced the participants to the MLA.

He called for making Visakha Utsav, the largest beach festival in the country, a grand success. He stated that tourists from other regions were also coming to be a part of the nine-day festival.

District Tourism Officer Madhavi, District Sports Officer Galliot, Corporator Lodagala Apparao, Alliance leaders Chikkala Vijay Babu, Dorababu, and others participated in the programme.

