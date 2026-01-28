Cricketers visit Simhachalam temple

The Indian cricket players, who were in Visakhapatnam to play the fourth T20 match against New Zealand, visited the hill temple of Simhachalam on 28 January.

The players were received in a traditional way by the temple priests and authorities. They offered prayers and embraced ‘kappasthambham’ (sacred pillar) inside the temple.

Later, the players were given ‘prasadam’ by the temple priests.

Those who worshipped the Lord include team coach Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Akshar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao accompanied the cricketers.

