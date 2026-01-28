Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Cricketers visit Simhachalam temple

    1
    • 01

      Cricketers visit Simhachalam temple

    Light Dark

    Cricketers visit Simhachalam temple

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates2 minutes ago

    Cricketers visit Simhachalam temple

    The Indian cricket players, who were in Visakhapatnam to play the fourth T20 match against New Zealand, visited the hill temple of Simhachalam on 28 January.

    The players were received in a traditional way by the temple priests and authorities. They offered prayers and embraced ‘kappasthambham’ (sacred pillar) inside the temple.

    Later, the players were given ‘prasadam’ by the temple priests.

    Those who worshipped the Lord include team coach Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Akshar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi.

    Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao accompanied the cricketers.

    Also read: IFR, MILAN Vizag 2026 to bring world navies together: ENC chief

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

     

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...