India vs New Zealand T20 Series: ACA-VDCA Stadium Hosts 4th T20

The ACA-VDCA Stadium in PM Palem was packed with a huge crowd on Wednesday evening. Along with sports enthusiasts, several political and official dignitaries attended the fourth T20 match between India vs New Zealand, part of the IDFC First Bank T20 series.

The match, organised under the auspices of the Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA), was witnessed by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Additional Secretary, Karthikeya Mishra, the Anakapalli District Collector, Vijay Krishnan, and the GVMC Commissioner, Ketan Garg. ACA President and Vijayawada Member of Parliament, Kesineni Shivanath (Chinni), and ACA Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Sana Satish extended a warm welcome to them. Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association President Kesineni Shivanath and Secretary Sana Satish personally supervised the India vs New Zealand T20 series match arrangements.

Also read: IFR, MILAN Vizag 2026 to bring world navies together: ENC chief

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.