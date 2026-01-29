Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium Vizag Reopens, Stays Public: MP

On Tuesday, January 27, the Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Vizag officially reopened following a recent upgrade. Member of Parliament from Visakhapatnam MP Sribharat, along with GVMC Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, inaugurated the upgraded stadium, the renovation of which cost Rs 16.90 crore.

Amidst ongoing speculation about the privatisation of the stadium, MP Mathukumilli Sribharat clarified that there has been no proposal to privatise Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium in Vizag and that it will remain accessible to the public. The stadium will sustain itself through revenue generated from tournaments and annual memberships.

The Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) commissioned the makeover of the stadium, with additions including GI sheet roofing, wooden and epoxy floor boarding, internal acoustic wall cladding, glass panelling, ACP elevation cladding, folding chairs, six badminton courts, a false ceiling, and arrangements for seating capacity up to 1,750 spectators.

The surrounding infrastructure includes BT roads, lighting, air conditioning, sports hall lighting, line markings, fire safety systems, and CCTV surveillance.

An online booking system has also been introduced for the public’s convenience.

