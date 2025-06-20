In India, Punjabi cuisine is one of the most loved styles of cooking. Grilled on tandoors and lathered in butter, dishes from this cuisine are undeniably delicious, and whether you’re North or South Indian, you’re bound to fall in love with it helplessly. While Vizag residents have yummy idlis, dosas, and more to thank for filling their stomachs, there’s an undercurrent of restaurants and dhabas serving wholesome Punjabi food that cannot be ignored. The next time you eat out, check out these Punjabi delicacies in Visakhapatnam:

Amritsar Haveli

Located in Asilmetta, Amritsar Haveli is a vegetarian paradise for lovers of North Indian cuisine. With its traditional thalis and classic Punjabi dishes, this place offers an authentic taste of Punjab in the heart of Vizag. Their Amritsari Thali is especially popular, featuring a medley of favourites that promise comfort in every bite.

Must-Try: Chole Bhature, Aloo Paratha, Amritsari Masala Papad, Amritsari Chana Masala, Punjabi Kofta, Makki Di Roti, Missi Roti, Chur Chur Naan

Where: Asilmetta

House of Punjab

House of Punjab in MVP Colony serves up not just food, but a full-bodied Punjabi experience. The interiors are tastefully done with artistic touches, and their unique “do it yourself” concept adds a modern twist to the meal. Whether you’re a fan of rich gravies or succulent tikkas, this place delivers both flavour and flair.

Must-Try: Butter Chicken, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Paneer Tikka, Dal Makhni

Where: MVP Colony

Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba

If you’re craving dhaba-style food in a lively setting, Real Deepak Punjabi Dhaba checks all the boxes. With its traditional Punjabi décor, upbeat music, and extensive menu, it’s a go-to spot for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. It’s also known for its catering services and multiple branches across the city.

Must-Try: Missi Roti, Tandoori Aloo Paratha, Aloo Jeera

Where (multiple outlets): Asilmetta, NAD Junction, Seethammadhara

New Dhaba City Punjab

Located on the Vizag-Srikakulam Highway near Gajuwaka, this local dhaba doesn’t rely on frills. What it does offer, however, is delicious Punjabi food served with warmth and simplicity. From creamy kheer to spicy masalas, every dish hits the spot. Their beverage menu also includes lassi, beer, and wine—perfect for a laid-back meal.

Must-Try: Punjabi Kheer, Chana Masala, Gobi Masala

Where (multiple outlets): Vizag-Srikakulam Highway, Gajuwaka

Masaledaar Desi Rasoi

Tucked away in the Vinayagar Building near Diamond Park, Dwaraka Nagar, Masaledaar Desi Rasoi is a gem for pure vegetarians. The menu celebrates the earthy richness of Punjabi cuisine, with lovingly cooked dishes that range from creamy paneer to tangy palak preparations. The ambience is cosy, the service is friendly, and the food is consistently praised.

Must-Try: Sarson Da Saag, Lasooni Palak, Amritsari Paneer, Punjabi Kofta

Where (multiple outlets): Vinayagar Building, Diamond Park, Dwaraka Nagar

Whether you’re missing home-style North Indian meals or just curious to try something new, these Punjabi delicacies in Visakhapatnam promise to be hearty, satisfying meals. Go ahead, skip the usual and let your next food outing be a butter-filled Punjabi-themed celebration.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food and drink recommendations.